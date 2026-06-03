SWB Game Notes - Doubleheader June 3, 2026

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-27) @ Syracuse Mets (29-28)

June 3, 2026 | Games 57 & 58 | Away Games 27 & 28 | PNC Field | First Pitch DH 4:05 P.M.

Game 1: RH Rafael Montero (0-2, 5.54) vs RH Kodai Senga (MLB Rehab)

Game 2: RH Zach Messinger (3-0, 3.06) vs TBA

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (June 2, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Syracuse Mets 6-5 in the Tuesday opener. The batters recorded eleven hits while the pitchers struck out eleven in a team victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board in the second frame. George Lombard Jr. earned a walk and moved to third on a Spencer Jones single. Oswaldo Cabrera recorded a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 advantage. In the bottom half, Syracuse tied it up on an RBI double off the bat of Major League rehabber Francisco Alvarez.

The RailRiders got the lead right back. Ernesto Martínez Jr. earned a walk and Jonathan Ornelas singled to reach. Back-to-back walks to Kenedy Corona and Lombard Jr. loaded the bases and pushed in the go-ahead run. Again, the Mets tied it quickly up thanks to a solo shot from Andy Ibañez.

Martínez Jr. led off the sixth with a sharp shot to right field for his tenth home run of the season. He made it 3-2. SWB tacked on another in the following frame when Seth Brown doubled in a run. In the eighth inning, the RailRiders loaded the bases again. Ornelas singled and Corona followed with a bunt single of his own. Lombard Jr. sliced a line drive to left to put three aboard. Jones worked a walk to plate a run and Cabrera followed with another sac fly for a 6-2 lead.

The Mets did not go down quietly in the final frame. An RBI knock from Jackson Cluff scored a run and two-runs off the bat of a pinch-hit opportunity brought the home team within one. But they stranded the go-ahead run on the bases to end the ball game.

Dom Hamel (W, 2-7) tossed five innings of two-run ball. Danny Watson and Yovanny Cruz combined for three quiet innings and eight strikeouts. Rafael Montero (S, 2) recorded the final out of the game.

NEWS AND NOTES

MESSINGER DOESN'T MISS - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. He has now pitched 18.1 consecutive frames scoreless for the RailRiders, which includes a clean sheet in the month of May. He's allowed just three hits and six walks with thirteen strikeouts during that period. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 3.06 in 15 appearances through 32.1 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021, but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

DH TODAY - The RailRiders and Mets are set to play a doubleheader today to make up for their rainout on April 19 at NBT Bank Stadium. This is their second of the season. SWB was swept on April 18, 9-4 and then 7-4. The RailRiders six doubleheaders where they have split four, swept one, and were swept once.

WATSON'S WORKING - Danny Watson impressed out of the bullpen last night, sitting down all six batters that he faced. Watson struck out a season-high five while throwing just 23 pitches. He lowered his season ERA to 2.73 with three wins and one save. The righty has allowed just eight earned runs with only eight walks and two homers. Watson has recorded 33 strikeouts. The 25-year-old is a homegrown talent, being drafted in the 15th round of 2021 by New York out of Virginia Commonwealth University.

MARTÍNEZ MASH- Ernesto Martínez Jr. rocketed his tenth home run of the season last night to help break a mid-game tie. About 25% of his hits have gone over the fence. He is batting .248 with 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Martínez Jr. becomes the third RailRider to record double digit homers including Spencer Jones and Yanquiel Fernández.

WALK THIS WAY- The RailRiders earned ten walks in the contest last night that helped them load the bases three separate times. It tied their most base on balls with the last time they did so being on May 6 at Worcester.

MAY'S NUMBERS - SWB played 27 games in the month of May for a 12-15 record. The pitching staff held a 4.32 earned run average with six saves. The hitters batted .236 with 34 home runs and 129 runs scored. The team also stole 43 bases, third most in the International League, thanks to 15 from Duke Ellis. Jonathan Ornelas led the way with a .305 average while Yanquiel Fernández recorded a team-high eight homers. Zach Messinger recorded eight scoreless appearances for 15.1 innings out of the bullpen. Brendan Beck topped with 29 frames pitched, but Carlos Lagrange finished with a leading 33 strikeouts.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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