RailRiders Split with Syracuse Wednesday
Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split the Wednesday doubleheader with the Syracuse Mets. The RailRiders took game one 6-3 but dropped the second contest 13-2.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put up three runs in the third inning of game one. Duke Ellis singled and George Lombard Jr. was hit by a pitch to get aboard. Spencer Jones followed with an RBI knock for a 1-0 lead. Oswaldo Cabrera then recorded his third sacrifice fly of the week. Seth Brown notched a run scoring hit for a 3-0 advantage.
The visitors posted three more in the seventh. Tyler Hardman and Brown launched back-to-back solo shots. It was Hardman's first Triple-A home run and 14th of the season. Ali Sánchez continued with a single and a RBI double from Ernesto Martínez Jr sent him home, making it 6-0.
Once again, Syracuse rallied back late in the game. A two-run homer from former RailRider Ben Rortvedt and an RBI from Matt Rudick made the final score 6-3.
Carlos Lagrange tossed four clean innings in his first appearance out of the bullpen.
In game two, the Mets got on the board in the first frame. Nick Morabito singled to reach, moved over on a wild pitch, stole second, and scored on an error.
Syracuse added a four spot in the third. Along with a couple of walks, Christian Arroyo knocked a two-run double for a 5-0 lead.
Jonathan Ornelas broke up the shutout bid with a solo shot in the fourth frame.
The RailRiders inched closer in the sixth thanks to Cabrera. He doubled, stole third, and came home on an error for a 5-2 score.
The home team poured it on in the bottom half as the RailRiders had to turn to a position player pitching. The Mets tacked on eight runs on five hits and four walks to end the game 13-2.
The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. Thursday will feature a Yankees #2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez facing off against Syracuse's Xzavion Curry. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 9th, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 30-28
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- RailRiders Split with Syracuse Wednesday
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