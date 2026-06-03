Buffalo Breaks Open Pitcher's Duel With Late Uprising To Defeat Worcester, 12-0

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









School children enjoy Worcester Red Sox action

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) School children enjoy Worcester Red Sox action(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

Worcester, MA - The Buffalo Bisons broke a scoreless tie with 3 runs in the 7th inning and then added 9 more runs over the final two innings to pin a 12-0 defeat on the host Worcester Red Sox on an otherwise glorious day at Polar Park. The morning start was the third and final at Polar Park this season and featured a STEM Day crowd of more than 3,200 school children from 27 towns and 33 different schools among the crowd of 7,295.

Both starting pitchers were outstanding. Jack Anderson got the nod for the WooSox and went 4 scoreless innings allowing just a 2nd inning single to pinch-hitter Rafael Lantigua along with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Buffalo lefty Josh Fleming was even more impressive as he tossed 7 shutout innings giving up just a 1st -inning single to center by Mikey Romero, on a ball that should have been caught, and a double to the left centerfield wall by Jason Delay in the 2nd inning. Fleming then retired the next 17 WooSox batters in a row through the 7th inning finishing with no walks and 5 strikeouts and lowering his ERA to 2.11

The Bisons made the 30-year-old veteran Fleming (3-3) a winner by snapping the 0-0 game in the top of the 7th inning.

Eduardo Rivera relieved Anderson for the Sox and kept the Bisons off the board in the 5th & 6th innings before running into trouble in the 7th. A hit batsman and two walks loaded the bases for Buffalo SS Josh Rivera who ripped a 2-run single to right to plate the game's first two runs. 2B Carlos Mendoza (3 hits, 5 RBI) made it a 3-0 game with a run-scoring double. Rivera (4-1), who did not allow a hit in his 2.1 innings of work, was nevertheless charged with 2 runs and the loss.

The Bisons broke things wide open with a 6-run, 8th inning marking the most runs the WooSox have allowed in an inning this season. Angel Bastardo was touched for 6 hits and 5 runs in relief of Rivera. Jacob Webb finished the 8th but not before being charged with 2 more runs. Worcester brought first baseman Nathan Hickey in to pitch the 9th inning and he gave up a 3-run HR to Mendoza to make the final, 12-0.

Braiden Ward cracked a single with one out in the bottom of the 9th to end a streak of 21 straight WooSox batters retired in a row. However, the Sox were blanked for the fifth time this season.

The teams will play game three of their 6-game series at Polar Park on Thursday night at 6:05 pm. Starters for both clubs are TBD at this point. The game will be televised live on NESN and broadcast on radio on NASH 98.9 FM.

Every Thursday summer evening game at Polar Park, including tomorrow, the WooSox are pleased to feature the popular "Deuces Wild" promotion when fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deal run for seven days). It will also be Purr in the Park on Thursday as fans can bring their cats to the game, as well as Greek Heritage Night and Uxbridge Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental, on a busy night at Polar Park.

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International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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