WooSox Game Information

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's game is live on NESN+.

WooSox Player Moves Today

Delete LHP Michael Sansone transferred to Portland. Add RHP Osvaldo Berrios reinstated from injury rehab assignment with Greenville (had been on WooSox IL since 3/17).

JUNE 2nd BUFFALO (27-30) at WORCESTER (27-27) 6:05 pm

Buffalo Bisons RHP Lazaro Estrada (0-0, 0.00) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (3-2, 1.83)

Welcome June - The Worcester Red Sox begin the month of June tonight (on June 2) when they open a 6-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox are coming off a 10-15 month of May and now start June that will both conclude the official 1st half (ends June 21 at Lehigh Valley) and begin the 2nd half with all teams at 0-0 (on June 23 vs. Toledo for the final 75 games of the season). So, Worcester has 19 games remaining to close out the 1st half and will play 26 games total in the 30 days of June. Tonight's game is live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

This Series - Buffalo is making their first visit to Worcester of the season this week/weekend. The 6-game set begins tonight at 6:05 pm, continues tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 11:05 am in the third of three morning games at Polar Park this year, resumes Thursday & Friday evenings at 6:05 pm, and then concludes over the weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. The Bisons took 4 of 6 from the WooSox in Buffalo less than three weeks ago from May 12-17. This will be their first of two visits to Polar Park this season (they are back for another 6-game set from August 11-16). Worcester goes back to Buffalo when it's almost football season for a 6-game set from September 1-6. Buffalo and Rochester are the two opponents the WooSox face the most this season (24 total vs. each).

Monthly Individual Leaders for May - WooSox May leaders offensively included: Anthony Seigler at .344 in 18 games last month (22-for-64) with 3 HR & 14 RBI and Nate Eaton at .289 in 19 games (22-for-76) with 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI. On the pitching side: Tommy Kahnle made 11 scoreless relief appearances in May covering 11 shutout innings; Alec Gamboa was 1-2, 1.89 in 5 G, 3 GS (4 ER in 19 IP); Eduardo Rivera was 3-0, 2.20 in 8 RA (4 ER in 16.1); and Noah Song was 1-0, 2.25 in 7 RA (3 ER in 12 IP).

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has a .309 batting average in 23 road games (25-for-81) with a team-high 14 RBI in away games. Allan Castro Has hit safely in 6 of his last 8 games (10-for-29, .345). Nate Eaton Has a 5-game hitting streak (9-for-19) with 4 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 6 runs scored and has hit in 11 of his last 12 games (18-for-47, .383) with 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 10 runs scored. In his last 27 games is batting .333 (36-for-108) with 10 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, and 18 runs scored. Nathan Hickey Last 8 games is (7-for-27) with 8 walks, 3 HR, 6 RBI, and 4 runs scored. Anthony Seigler Last 9 games is 11-for-31, .355 with 2 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI. In 18 games in May he hit .344 (22-for-64) with 3 HR and a team-leading 14 RBI. Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 17 of his last 19 starts. Has 15 stolen bases in his last 20 games and is tied for the league lead with 24 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 37 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .327 batting average at home in 15 games (16-for-49) with 17 SB. Alec Gamboa Went 1-2, 1.89 in 5 games (3 starts) in May (4 ER in 19 IP). Tommy Kahnle Has 3 saves in each of his last 3 appearances. In his last 14 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 14 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 18 SO. In 11 RA at home has a 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO. Eduardo Rivera Was 3-0, 2.20 in 8 relief appearances in May (4 ER in 16.1 IP) with 19 SO. Noah Song Has 7 straight scoreless relief appearances totaling 9 innings on just 2 hits & 3 BB with 8 SO.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series vs. Buffalo at Polar Park this week/weekend:

Wed. 11:05 am NESN LHP Josh Fleming (2-3, 2.48) vs. RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 5.52) Thur. 6:05 pm NESN TBD vs. TBD Fri. 6:05 pm NESN+ RHP Chad Dallas (0-3, 4.50) vs. LHP Raymond Burgos (0-3, 8.79) Sat. 4:05 pm NESN TBD vs. TBD Sun. 1:05 pm NESN+ RHP Grant Rogers (2-5, 5.51) vs. LHP Jake Bennett

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Buffalo Bisons

It will be "Peanut Allergy Friendly" Week/Weekend at Polar Park with no peanuts being sold. (Tree nuts will still be served).

Tonight, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; ALS Awareness Night, presented by YMCA of Central, MA.

Wednesday, 11:05 am First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Thursday, 6:05 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on June 4 where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Purr in the Park (fans can bring their cats); Greek Heritage Night; Uxbridge Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, 6:05 pm MLB Play Ball Weekend (June 5-7) as WooSox visit the Vernon Hill Elementary School in Worcester from 9-11 am to play with kids and provide each with a free Wiffle ball set (thanks to MLB) and 200 new gloves (thanks to Rawlings) in conjunction with the WooSox Foundation and Tyler's Teammates; Irish Heritage Night with special Irish poster giveaway; post-game performance by Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones prior to "Luck of the Irish" UniBank Fireworks; Natick Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine & Associates; WooSox Scholars Day honoring the Class of 2026; Most Improved Student Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Heart Health Awareness Day; Clara, The Heart of the Commonwealth bobblehead giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by ckSmithSuperior; Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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