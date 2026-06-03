Lewis Blasts Two More Homers, Saints Hang on for Third Straight Win, 7-6

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Royce Lewis continues to pepper fans with souvenirs over the outfield wall. For the second time in seven games Lewis had a two homer game and the St. Paul Saints avoided disaster as they hung on to win 7-6 over the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 4,452.

Kaelen Culpepper got things started when he led off the bottom of the first inning with a blast to left, his 13th of the season, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. It was the sixth home run by Culpepper to lead off the game for the Saints, tied for the most in baseball.

The long ball was a big part of the Saints offense in the third. Ben Ross led off with a walk and with two outs Hendry Mendez extended his on base streak to 22 with an infield single to first, putting runners at first and second. Lewis then unloaded on a three-run homer to left, his first of the night, eighth of the season, and sixth since being optioned, making it 4-0. The home run had a 114.1 mph exit velocity, the second hardest hit ball of his career.

Matt Wallner got things started in the fourth with a double into right-center, took third on a single to right by Gabby Gonzalez, his 13th consecutive game with a hit, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Sabato putting the Saints up 5-0.

For the fifth consecutive inning the Saints got the leadoff man on when Culpepper singled to center. He finished the night 2-4 with a home run, RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base. He stole second and Mendez walked. Lewis hit one deep to center, but Billy Cook made a leaping catch to rob him of extra bases as both runners tagged up. Kyler Fedko's sacrifice line out to left scored Culpepper giving the Saints a 6-0 lead.

The Saints 21-inning scoreless streak ended when Termarr Johnson hit a one out solo homer to left in the sixth, his second of the season, cutting the lead to 6-1.

Lewis came calling again in the seventh with a solo shot to left, his second of the night, ninth of the season, and seventh since being optioned, upping the lead to 7-1.

Things unraveled for the Saints in the eighth as the Indians got to within one. They loaded the bases with the first three hitters on a single from Nick Yorke, a walk to Billy Cook, and a single by Esmerlyn Valdez. Davis Wendzel then unloaded on one to left for a grand slam, his eighth of the season, getting the Indians to within 7-5. With two outs pinch hitter Ronny Simon singled to left, stole second, and scored when Shawn Ross hit a grounder to short and Culpepper's throw was dropped by Gonzalez at first for an error, making it 7-6.

Raul Brito locked it down in the ninth. After getting the first two hitters, he walked Esmerlyn Valdez. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, but a pop out by Wendzel ended the game.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ryan Gallagher (1-1, 7.04) to the mound and the Indians are TBA. The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.