Clippers Thrill Packed House with Comeback Win

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers won a thriller in Tuesday's series opener against Omaha, sending home the huge crowd of 9,647 home happy with a 9-8 come-from-behind triumph. The Storm Chasers weren't the only victim. On this Dime-A-Dog night at Huntington Park, 20,037 hot dogs met their demise.

The first Clippers run crossed the plate in dramatic fashion. Nolan Jones laced a double that brought home Juan Brito through the coach's stop sign with a head first slide. Brito was also responsible for the second Columbus tally when he singled home Kody Huff in the bottom of the 2nd. Still, the Clippers trailed 5-2 after two.

It was 6-2 in the 5th when Bo Naylor launched a ball right down the foul line and far over the roof of the Pedialyte Porch in right field. That three-run blast sparked sent the message that this game was far from over.

Angel Genao continued his impressive run since being promoted to Triple-A, tying the game with a solo shot in the 6th inning. It was his fourth homer as a Clipper.

The Clippers kept things going in the 6th. Cooper Ingle doubled in a run to give Columbus its first lead of the night. He later came home on a hit by Jones, after which C.J. Kayfus walked with the bases loaded, leaving the score at 9-6 in favor of the Clippers.

Omaha narrowed the gap to a run, but it wasn't enough. Tommy Mace (2-0) got the win in relief, allowing one run in 2.0 innings of work. Another righty, Jack Leftwich, covered the final 2.0 innings to pick up his first save of the season.

With the victory, the Clippers have now won six straight games to improve to 32-25 on the year, while Omaha falls to 26-31.

Columbus and Omaha keep the series going on Wednesday, which is your chance to see Triple-A Baseball for just five bucks, on $5 Wednesday at Huntington Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. Plenty more is ahead this week including a Business Special on Thursday, fireworks on Friday, and a special Guardians-inspired Clippers jersey giveaway on Saturday! You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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