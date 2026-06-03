Knights Pile on against the Bulls in Series Opener

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Hagen Smith fanned nine over 4 1/3 innings as the Charlotte Knights defeated the Durham Bulls 6-1 on Tuesday night at the DBAP.

Durham (24-34) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Brock Jones scored from third on a groundout by Austin Slater. Raynel Delgado doubled Jones to third ahead of the grounder.

With the infield in, Carson Williams hit a grounder to short with Andy Weber throwing home to cut down Delgado.

Charlotte (30-28) scored three times in the fourth against Chase Solesky (L, 3-4). A two-out, three-run rally was ignited on a walk ahead of three straight doubles by Dustin Harris, Dru Baker and Caden Connor.

The Knights added two in the eighth against Logan Workman, and finished off the scoring in the ninth on a sac fly by Braden Montgomery.

Durham had its chances in the middle innings after Smith departed. In the fifth, Delgado was hit by a pitch followed by a double from Slater, but Williams and Tatem Levins both fouled out.

In the seventh, with runners at first and third, Williams grounded into a double plate to end the threat. Knights relievers retired the final seven of the game.

The Bulls managed five hits in the game and went 1-8 with runners in scoring position.

The second game of the series is Wednesday night at 6:45 PM ET. Mason Englert (0-1, 4.70) is expected to oppose Duncan Davitt (1-2, 6.94).

Notes: OF Homer Bush, who had missed the last four starts, entered the game to pinch hit for Brock Jones in the seventh inning... Michael Grove went two scoreless innings on 26 pitches in his first rehab outing for Tampa Bay. The outing was Grove's first since September 22, 2024 when he started for Oklahoma City in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Grove missed all of 2025 with labrum surgery on his right shoulder... The Bulls are now 0-4 against Charlotte in 2026.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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