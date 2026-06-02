Chicago White Sox Player of the Month Goes to Jacob Gonzalez

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The accolades for Jacob Gonzalez continue to roll in. Earlier today the Chicago White Sox named the former Charlotte Knights infielder their Minor League Player of the Month for the month of May.

Jacob was called up to the Major Leagues on May 30, his 24th birthday, and made his MLB debut one day later. Prior to his promotion, Gonzalez appeared in 24 games for the Knights from May 1 - May 29. In those contests, the Glendora, California native hit .344/.438/.771 and went 33-for-96 at the plate.

Gonzalez led all of Minor League Baseball in both Home Runs (11), RBI (36), and Total Bases (74) in May. The University of Mississippi product was named the International League's Player of the Week during the week of May 12 - May 17.

Gonzalez was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the First Round of the 2023 draft. He still leads all of Minor League Baseball in RBI with 62. Jacob is the second Charlotte Knight player to be recognized by the White Sox for a monthly award this season; Hagen Smith won Pitcher of the Month in April.

The Charlotte Knights open up a six-game road trip tonight against the Durham Bulls. Charlotte's next home game is set for 6:05pm on June 9 against the Oklahoma City Comets of the PCL.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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