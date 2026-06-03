Bisons Doomed by Late Worcester Rally

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons took a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth inning but surrendered a pair of runs and lost to the Worcester Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night at Polar Park.

The Bisons only gave up three hits in the ball game. Lazaro Estrada started for the team and allowed just one run without allowing a single base hit. His three strikeouts in two and one-third innings were part of the eight total strikeouts for the team.

Brendon Little and CJ Van Eyk followed Estrada and pitched the final six and one-third innings. Little allowed just one hit, while Van Eyk was on the mound when the WooSox were the beneficiaries of a pair of breaks to walk-off winners in the bottom of the ninth.

Worcester scored first in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly ball by Vinny Capra to score Allan Castro and give the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead.

Buffalo took the lead in the top of the sixth inning, starting with a Josh Kasevich RBI double that scored Davis Schneider. RJ Schreck followed with an RBI single to score Kasevich from second and give the Herd a 2-1 lead.

However, Red Sox walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. Anthony Siegler hit a lead-off triple against Van Eyk in the inning. Mikey Romero followed that up with an RBI triple that scored Siegler. Pinch runner Tsung-Che Cheng scored from third on a wild pitch to give Worcester a 3-2 win.

Buffalo and Worcester are scheduled for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch on Wednesday for game two of this series. The Red Sox lead the series 1-0. Josh Flemming is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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