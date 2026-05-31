WooSox Shut out by RailRiders in Series Finale

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Despite another strong pitching performance from Alec Gamboa and the bullpen, the Worcester Red Sox (27-27) dropped the series finale to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders by a 1-0 final on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

The only run of the game came on a lead-off homer in the bottom of the first from George Lombard Jr., the Yankees top-ranked prospect.

The shutout loss was Worcester's fourth shutout defeat of the season.

RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein retired the first 10 batters he faced. Vinny Capra became the WooSox first baserunner thanks to a one-out single in the top of the fourth. The WooSox put runners at the corners in that inning, but they failed to score.

Worcester had runners at first and third again in the fifth, but the WooSox could not capitalize.

Worcester starter Alec Gamboa went 4 innings and allowed one run on three hits. The left-hander didn't walk anybody and struck out four. In five outings in May, Gamboa posted a 1.89 ERA (4 ER/19 IP).

Seth Martinez, Angel Bastardo, Kyle Keller, and Wyatt Olds combined for four scoreless relief innings. The WooSox bullpen in this series pitched to a 1.23 ERA (4 ER/29.1 IP).

Worcester finishes May with a 10-15 record.

The WooSox will return to the Heart of the Commonwealth this evening, take their typical Monday off tomorrow, and then open a six-game series vs. the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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