Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 31 vs. Syracuse

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (28-27) vs. Rochester Red Wings (34-21)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Jack Weisenburger (0-2, 7.94) vs. RHP Andry Lara (2-2, 5.12)

ANY-WING IS POSSIBLE: The Force was on the side of the Rochester Red Wings on a Star Wars Saturday night, defeating the Syracuse Mets 5-3...the victory gives Rochester their fourth consecutive series win for the first time since 2019...the win came on the back of an offensive strike from both DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ and SS SEAVER KING, who registered three hits and an RBI apiece...the victory maintained the Red Wings position atop the International League standings as they continued their quest for a first-half title...Rochester looks to make it three-in-a-row and take five of six from Syracuse in their series finale this afternoon, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound for his second start of the week...the Mets will counter with RHP Jack Weisenburger.

LARA THAN LIFE: Coming off his second quality start of the season on Memorial Day Monday, RHP ANDRY LARA is slated to take the mound against Syracuse for this afternoon's series finale...in that start on 5/25, the Venezuela native allowed two earned on five hits across 6.0 full innings of work, while striking out four and walking one...across four career appearances (2 GS) against Syracuse as a member of the Red Wings since his Triple-A debut in 2025, Lara boasts a 2.40 ERA (4 ER/15.0 IP) with 15 strikeouts and just one walk...

Tonight marks the 100th start of his professional career.

THE MAY-N ATTRACTION: Last night's win marked the Red Wings record to 20-5 in May, their most victories in a calendar month since they went 20-10 in June 2019...with a win today, Rochester will head into June with their first 21-win month since they won 23 games in July 1997...with 19 games remaining in the first half, the Red Wings remain in first place in the International League, 0.5 games in front of Memphis and Nashville...over the course of the season, Rochester pitchers lead the IL in shutouts (5), saves (19), and holds (43), while posting the third-best WHIP (1.36) and fourth-lowest batting average against (.235).

ABI-WAN KENOBI: DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ logged a season-high three hits last night, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI single...the Puerto Rico native has now driven in 29 runs in May alone, second-most in the International League and T-8th in MiLB, while surpassing Brent Rooker (28 in June 2019) for the most RBI by a Red Wing in a calendar month since at least 2004...he has now notched a hit in nine consecutive games for the first time since 2023, the longest streak by a Red Wing in 2026...Ortiz has turned in five multi-hit performances in those nine games (since 5/20), hitting .395 (15-for-38) with nine XBH (7 HR, 2 2B), 22 RBI, and a 1.442 OPS...

With runners in scoring position this season, Ortiz ranks second in the International League (min. 50 AB) with a 1.169 OPS, and fourth with a .349 batting average (22-for-63).

SEAVER FEVER: Batting leadoff for the first time as a Red Wing last night, SS SEAVER KING crushed his second home run of his Triple-A career, while tacking on two more hits, another run, and an RBI as part of a 3-for-4 night...the solo shot launched 417 feet over the center field fence to kick off the offense for the Wings, and marked his 10th RBI in just his ninth game as a Red Wing...among all Nationals Minor Leaguers through the first two months of the season, the 2024 first-round pick ranks second in batting average (.337) and hits (58) behind YOHANDY MORALES, and second in RBI (37) behind ABIMELEC ORTIZ ...he is also T-3rd in XBH (23), and ranks fourth in slugging (.576), OPS (.998), and total bases (99)...

Coming into Sunday's series finale, King boasts a .435 batting average (20-for-46) during day games with both Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, with a 1.508 OPS.

PRETTY IN PINCK: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 2-for-4 at the plate in last night's victory with a run scored...the Alabama native currently holds the longest active run streak of any player in the International League with nine-straight games since 5/19, needing just one more to tie the longest run streak of the season (last, 10-straight from SYR Nick Morabito)...this is the longest run streak by a Red Wing since he himself scored in 11-straight in 2025 (5/22-6/4)...the outfielder also goes into tonight's game with the longest active on-base streak of any Red Wing this season with 16 since 5/9...since that date Pinckney is hitting .322 (19-for-59) with a .412 OBP and .904 OPS...

Defensively, Pinckney is tied for the longest active errorless streak in Triple-A with 45 straight games, spanning all the way back to Opening Day.

WIEMER WIEMER CHICKEN DINNER: Coming off his first multi-hit performance as a Red Wing on Friday night, RF JOEY WIEMER turned in his second-straight last night with a 2-for-4 night at the plate...the Ohio native notched his first double with Rochester in the contest, while adding a run scored...after drawing a free pass in each of his first three contests, he has now reached base safely in each of his first five games with the Red Wings while reaching base at a .350 clip.

DEAL OR NO DEAL: Six different Red Wings pitchers combined to hold Syracuse at bay last night, kicked off by 3.0 scoreless innings from RHP LUIS PERALES in his first start back from the Injured List...RHP TREVOR GOTT picked up the win in relief of Perales, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of his own while striking out a pair...coming in to close the door, LHP ZACH PENROD picked up his third save of the season, and professional career while allowing a solo homer...since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021, the Red Wings bullpen boasts a 4.29 ERA (252 ER/528.1 IP) against Syracuse, their lowest against any single opponent (min. 20 G).







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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