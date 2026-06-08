Red Wings Launch Fifth Annual Intentional Walk Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce the return of one of our signature community service events, Intentional Walk Week, presented by WEGMANS. This year's event will take place from Tuesday, June 9, through Sunday, June 14, at ESL Ballpark. All funds raised will directly benefit 441 MINISTRIES BEECHWOOD.

Intentional Walk Week underscores the Red Wings' ongoing commitment to serving our community, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and supporting inclusive sports programming for children of all abilities.

WATCH OUR ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO HERE

This year's format will be the same as 2025:

Starting at 6:00 am on Friday, June 12, participants will take part in a 24-hour relay walk around the ESL Ballpark warning track (or concourse during batting practice and game action), concluding at 6:00 am on Saturday, June 13.

The goal is to keep at least one person walking at all times throughout the 24 hours. With 48 half-hour time slots available, the Red Wings are calling on staff, interns, part-time employees, local dignitaries, and fans to help fill the schedule and show support for Challenger Baseball in the Rochester Area.

"We're excited to bring back the Intentional Walk with our friends at Wegmans," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "It's one of those events that reminds us what makes Rochester so special. We're not just walking laps; we're walking for 441 Ministries Beechwood, a local non-profit dedicated to neighborhood development and community outreach. It's fun, it's meaningful, and we're proud to be part of it, and raise some much-needed funding and awareness for an organization that's making Rochester a better place to live, work, and play."

"We're honored to support Intentional Walk Week and the work of 441 Ministries Beechwood," said Tracy Van Auker, Wegmans director of community engagement and communications. "In our fifth year partnering with the Red Wings for this event, we're so proud of all we've achieved together and how the event continues to grow each year to raise meaningful funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations in our community."

Fans and supporters can donate in any of the following ways:

* VENMO: donate via Venmo.

* ONLINE: If you don't use Venmo, donate securely online.

* BY PHONE: Call (585) 454-1001, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

* IN PERSON: Stop by the Red Wings Community Table during any home game from June 9-14 to donate by credit card, cash, or Venmo.

Raffles for signed memorabilia will be available at each game during the June 9-14 homestand, with all proceeds benefiting 441 Ministries Beechwood.







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