Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: June 9 to June 14

Published on June 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, JUNE 9 VS. LAS VEGAS AVIATORS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

LHP KRIS BUBIC (MLB REHAB) VS. RHP JOEY ESTES (2-6, 5.95 ERA)

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 VS. LAS VEGAS AVIATORS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 A.M.

TBD VS. RHP CHEN ZHUANG (1-3, 7.11 ERA)

CAREER DAY: Explore the concourse and learn about opportunities in a variety of careers. | Presented by Google & Chasers Charities

THURSDAY, JUNE 11 VS. LAS VEGAS AVIATORS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP MITCH SPENCE (1-4, 6.70 ERA) VS. RHP BRADEN NETT (1-0, 6.14 ERA)

$3 THURSDAY: Get hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, 12oz Busch Light cans and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

ADAM CARRIKER AUTOGRAPHS: Come to the game and see former NFL defensive lineman and Nebraska Cornhusker Adam Carriker.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12 VS. LAS VEGAS AVIATORS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

TBD VS. LHP WEI-EN LIN (0-0, 67.50 ERA)

FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a Friday Fireworks show!

SATURDAY, JUNE 13 VS. LAS VEGAS AVIATORS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 P.M.

RHP HENRY WILLIAMS (0-0, 7.40 ERA) VS. TBD

POPSTAR NIGHT (STORMY'S VERSION): Join as we celebrate the world's biggest popstar, with music, specialty food & beverage items, and more.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 VS. LAS VEGAS AVIATORS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 A.M.

TBD VS. RHP JOEY ESTES (2-6, 5.95 ERA)

ALL-ABILITIES DAY: We celebrate members of our community who are differently abled. | Presented By Renewal by Andersen

ELKHORN / GRETNA / MILLARD COMMUNITY NIGHT: We welcome and celebrate our friends from the communities of Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard out to Werner Park. | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, balloon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health

THE DANCING UMPIRE: Keep an eye out for Vince the Dancing Umpire, who will be making an appearance during the game!

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games locally on the Golden Spike Sports and Entertainment Network (WOWT Channel 6.6 and Cox Channel 127) or streamed on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha trails 52-51 (.505)

IN 2019: Omaha won 1 of 4 games against Las Vegas (.250)

LAST SERIES: August 10 to 13 vs. Las Vegas, 2019, 1-3 (.250)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: August 10 to 13, 2019, 1-3 (.250)

HOW LONG AGO WAS IT?

The last time the Storm Chasers played the Aviators was August 13, 2019, nearly 7 years ago, which may not sound like a long time, but back then: ChatGPT didn't exist; "X" was still called "Twitter"; Shohei Ohtani hadn't been named an All-Star; the Kansas City Chiefs hadn't won a Super Bowl in over 49 years; Disney+ hadn't launched.

OMAHA BASEBALL IN JUNE

June feels different in Omaha, and nobody knows that better than the players who competed in the College World Series. A trio of Storm Chasers and 4 Aviators will be feeling the nostalgia this week after playing in Omaha during their collegiate days. Storm Chasers INF Brett Squires and C Luca Tresh appeared in the 2022 and 2021 CWS, respectively, while RHP Eric Cerantola helped Mississippi State to Omaha in both 2019 and 2021. On the other side, OF Jared Dickey, INF Tommy White and INF Colby Halter each made the 2023 College World Series, while LHP Ben Bowden did so in both 2014 and 2015.

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY

RHP Geoff Hartlieb will make his return to Omaha after pitching for the Storm Chasers last season. The Royals signed Hartlieb to a Minor League contract in August last year and assigned him to Omaha where he pitched in 7 games for the Storm Chasers before electing free agency and signing with the Athletics in the offseason.

THE ERCEG EFFECT

The Storm Chasers will face the effects of the 2024 trade deadline deal that sent RHP Lucas Erceg from the Athletics to Kansas City. OF Jared Dickey, a Royals 2023 draft pick, was sent to the A's as part of the deal and will be suiting up to play against his former organization. RHPs Mason Barnett and Will Klein were also part of the trade, though Klein is now with the Dodgers and Barnett was called up by the Athletics.







International League Stories from June 8, 2026

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