Clippers Hosting Yankees Affiliate June 16-21 with Several Fun Promotions Awaiting Fans

Published on June 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers meet the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, top minor league affiliate of some team called the New York Yankees, in a six-game series at Huntington Park from June 16-21. The week is packed full of some of the season's biggest promotions, including a business special and a visit from one of the actors in "The Sandlot".

FULL CLIPPERS PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE

Make sure to get your tickets now! This season, online fees are lower than ever to attend a Clippers game.

BUY TICKETS NOW!

Homestand Highlights:

Tuesday, June 16 (7:05pm)

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! Every Tuesday all season, Sahlen's hot dogs are just ten cents! Be part of the Clippers tradition. DIME-A-DOG NIGHT

Wednesday, June 17 (7:05pm)

Dollar Day at the Concession Stand! Look for special offers throughout the ballpark for just a buck. Speaking of savings, it is $5 Wednesday at the ticket window. All Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just five dollars on $5 Wednesday! It's also Military & First Responder Appreciation Night. High school and college students also get special deals Wednesday-Friday!

Thursday, June 18 (12:05pm)

Daytime baseball at Huntington Park! Skip work and join us for an afternoon at the ballpark. Tell your boss we said it's OK!

Friday, June 19 (7:05pm)

FIREWORKS!!! It's $5 Friday... Get select small domestic draft beers for just five bucks. Stick around after the game for a special fireworks display. MORE INFO

Saturday, June 20 (7:05pm)

Actor Chauncy Leopardi, aka "Squints" from the classic film "The Sandlot" will be on hand for photos and autographs! Forever! Forever! Forever!!!!

Sunday, June 21 (1:05pm)

It's Family Day presented by Medical Mutual. Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $24 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $30 for the entire family! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $5 and Reserved Seats are $7. And of course don't forget the postgame Fun Run Around the Bases for fans of all ages, weather permitting.







International League Stories from June 8, 2026

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