Kameron Misner Named International League Player of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Minor League Baseball has announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder Kameron Misner was named the International League Player of the Week for his performance the week of June 1 to 7.

Misner went 10-for-24 (.417 average) at the plate during Omaha's road series against the Columbus Clippers. The outfielder connected for 3 doubles and 5 home runs for a Minor League-leading 28 total bases. He drove in 10 runs and scored 8 in his six games against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate. He also posted a Triple-A-best 1.167 slugging percentage and 1.648 OPS, while adding 2 stolen bases, 2 walks and four multi-hit games in the series.

In his fourth Triple-A season and his first with Omaha, Misner is hitting .278 (59-for-212) with a .925 OPS through 58 games in 2026. He leads Omaha and ranks 2 nd in the International League in runs batted in (51), while tied 3 rd in the league in extra-base hits (30), tied 5 th in doubles (15) and tied 6 th in total bases (117). He also paces the club in slugging percentage (.552), OPS (.925), games (58), at-bats (212), hits (59) and home runs (13), while tied 1 st in average (.278) and 2 nd in on-base percentage (.373) and walks (32).

Originally selected by Miami with the 35 th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri, Misner was acquired by the Royals in a trade with Tampa Bay in November 2025. The Poplar Bluff, Missouri native appeared in 79 games with the Rays over the last two seasons, after making his MLB Debut in August 2024. This marks Misner's first career Player of the Week honor; he was previously named a Southern League Postseason All-Star in 2022 and an Arizona Fall League Rising Star in 2021.

Misner is the third Storm Chasers player to earn a weekly award this season after John Rave claimed International League Player of the Week for the week of April 6 to 12 and Aaron Sanchez was named the IL Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 4 to 10.

Right-hander Brendan Beck of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A, New York Yankees) was named the International League Pitcher of the Week after tossing 7.0 no-hit innings with 6 strikeouts as part of a combined no-hitter on Friday, June 5 at Syracuse.







International League Stories from June 8, 2026

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