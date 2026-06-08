Beck Honored by International League After No-Hit Effort

Published on June 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for June 1-7, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Brendan Beck was honored as the International League's Pitcher of the Week. The right-hander worked seven hitless innings on Friday, June 5, against the Syracuse Mets, combining with reliever Carson Coleman for the seventh no-hitter in franchise history.

Beck faced 24 batters, striking out six and walking three on 93 pitches on Friday night before handing the ball to Coleman. The reliever worked a perfect eighth and walked a batter in the ninth before inducing a game-ending double play to seal the RailRiders' first no-hitter since August of 2021.

Beck is 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA after his outing on Friday and has been tabbed as the IL Pitcher of the Week for a second time this season, having also earned the distinction in early May. He has 66 strikeouts and 21 walks over 66 innings of work for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. Beck also made his Major League debut last month, working three frames for the Yankees on May 7.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Yankees in the 2nd round of the 2021 draft out of Stanford University.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Lehigh Valley this week at PNC Field. For tickets or more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from June 8, 2026

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