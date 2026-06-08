Liberty Ignited Itinerary Announced

Published on June 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to reveal the full slate of wall-to-wall entertainment, experiences, and amusements that will accompany Liberty Ignited, the region's largest drone and fireworks show ever in partnership with Discover Lehigh Valley®, America250PA Lehigh County, LV250, and America250PA, slated to blast off on July 3rd in celebration of America's 250th birthday at Coca-Cola Park.

Including at least 300 drones and a fireworks spectacular, presented by IBEW 375, that will be nearly SIX TIMES the size of a normal IronPigs post-game fireworks show, Liberty Ignited: A Lehigh Valley Salute to America at 250, will be also include a full evening's worth of entertainment at Coca-Cola Park, ensuring there is something for the entire family for the momentous once-in-every-two-hundred-fifty-year's celebration.

Allentown native and award-winning television personality and designer Carson Kressly (Bio) will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the day. Opening remarks will be given by PA State Senator Nick Miller, Lehigh County Executive Josh Siegel, & IronPigs President & GM Kurt Landes. Following a color guard presentation and Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Pennsylvania, Victoria Vespico, will sing the National Anthem.

Various musical and theatrical acts will follow including: The Bachman Players with a town crier, musket salute, colonials in period clothing, and a Declaration of Independence reading. Also performing will be The Swing Time Dolls, Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps, Bagpiper Geoffrey Nicotia, and a Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival rendition of the classic Abbott & Costello bit: Who's on First.

The event will also feature a memorable Salute to Veterans and Military personnel plus a First Responders tribute.

There will also be a century car show, courtesy of The NB Center with the following automobiles showcased, representing the history of the American Automotive Industry:

1910 Buick Model 10 Touring

1915 Ford Model T Touring

1929 Willys Knight Series 66B 4-Door Sedan

1933 Graham Model 64 Standard 8 Sedan (Blue Streak)

1940 Lincoln Zephyr V-12 Coupe

1953 Packard Clipper Deluxe Club Sedan

1963 Buick Riviera Sport Coupe

1970 Cadillac 60S Sixty Special Sedan

1980 Buick Century Sedan

1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon

Other historical groups participating with exhibits featuring historical documents, information, experiences, and more will be showcased along the ballpark's concourse including: Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, League of Women Voters, a life sized papier mache Liberty Bell courtesy of Easton Rotary Club, a Ben Franklin interactive hologram, plus an Allentown Fairgrounds Exhibit with demonstrations of: cream into butter, apples to applesauce, flax to linen.

Mini American flags will be given away to attendees as they enter, and participants will be able to sign a giant replica copy of the Declaration of Independence! Coca-Cola Park staples Dani Long Legs, facepainting, and other entertaining acts will also be interacting in/around the ballpark concourse for fans of all ages. Prior to the drone & fireworks shows, a community sing along will take place as well.

The night will climax with a drone show which will showcase hundreds of drones, illuminated and synced to music, producing dazzling displays, visuals and patterns across the night sky. The drone performance will be followed by the largest fireworks display in Coca-Cola Park's history, courtesy of IBEW 375, combining for the most expansive skyward celebration ever staged in the Lehigh Valley all in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased HERE, with field level tickets priced at a celebratory $17.76 (plus applicable fees). Hospitality tickets are also available for both groups and individuals and may be purchased by contacting the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447). This event is considered to very likely sell out well in advance of July 3rd.

Special for the celebratory holiday, Apple Pie and Apple Pie a la mode will be available at Coca-Cola Park along with other patriotic and ballpark concessions staples.

Ballpark gates will open on July 3rd at 5:30pm. Ceremonies will begin at approximately 6:15pm.

The event's itinerary will follow as below:

5:30pm Gates Open

6:15pm Program begins

Color Guard presentation, Flag Raising, Pledge of Allegiance, Dignitary Remarks

National Anthem

PA Shakespeare Festival rendition of "Who's on First?"

The Bachman Players featuring a Town Crier, the reading of the Declaration of Independence by Ben Franklin, Colonial Soldiers and a Musket Salute

Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum performance

First Responders tribute

Salute to Veterans

Community Sing-along

Drone Show

Fireworks Spectacular presented by IBEW 375

Liberty Ignited is supported through an America250PA Semiquincentennial Grant, part of a statewide effort to foster meaningful projects, programs, and events honoring the nation's 250th anniversary.

Plus, in partnership with Lehigh Valley 250, this program has been supported by funding from the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 8, 2026

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