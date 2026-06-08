Kirk Joining Bisons on Rehab Assignment

Published on June 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Today the Toronto Blue Jays announced that catcher Alejandro Kirk is joining the Buffalo Bisons on a Major League injury rehab assignment when the team hosts the Syracuse Mets at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

Kirk has been on the injured list since April 4 due to a left thumb fracture sustained against the Chicago White Sox. The two-time all-star starred in the Blue Jays run to the 2025 World Series, hitting five home runs with 13 RBIs and nine walks in the postseason. He hit a pair of home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .305, 8-26, with two home runs and six RBIs in the seven-game series.

Last season he appeared in 130 games for Toronto and was named an American League All-Star. His .282 batting average was the second highest in his career, while hitting a career best 15 home runs and 76 RBIs. He also drew 48 walks to help with his .348/.421/.769 slash line.

Kirk was originally placed on the 10-day Injured List with the left thumb injury on April 4 and transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 27. He played in three games for the Dunedin Blue Jays on his rehab assignment, homering in his first game for the team on June 3.

He played every other day for Dunedin, serving as the designated hitter twice in addition to starting at catcher on June 5.

The Bisons are home all week hosting the Mets. It is part of a two-week homestand that continues next Tuesday against the Charlotte Knights. For tickets and promotional information, visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from June 8, 2026

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