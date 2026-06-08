Bisons to Host Lacrosse Night, Star Wars Night & Team Autograph Day All this Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bisons fans in WNY and Southern Ontario can settle in for plenty of baseball and fun at Sahlen Field as the Herd begins a stretch of 12 straight home games with a six-game series against the Syracuse Mets this week. And for the first half of the team's season-long homestand, the Bisons have planned some of their biggest events of the season.

Lacrosse Night with the Buffalo Bandits (Thursday, 6:35 p.m.), a Friendship Bracelet Honda fridaynightbash! (Friday, 6:35 p.m.), the 17th Annual Star Wars Night (Saturday, 6:05 p.m.) and Team Autograph Day (Sunday, 1:05 p.m.) are all this week for fans to enjoy!

With so much going on at the ballpark, the team will open the ballpark gates early for four consecutive events! On Thursday's Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark with $10 Tickets, presented by LEGENDS, the gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the event's pre-game Autograph Session with Bandits Players. Then on Friday during the customary Honda fridaynightbash! Resurgence Brewing Hour, the gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for a Friendship Bracelet Night performance from DJ Swiftie, presented by CSEA.

On Saturday night, when Star Wars Night, presented by First Student, passes the quarter-million attendance mark in the event's history, Sahlen Field will open at 4:30 p.m. for fans to enjoy photos with 50+ Fan Costumers, a Millennium Falcon Bounce House & a Star Wars Face Painter. Finally, for Sunday's Team Autograph Day, the ballpark will open at 11:30 a.m. for the Team Photo Giveaway & Autograph Session on the Field with the Bisons players.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. There are also a limited number of Star Wars Family Packs available that include tickets, food, and a commemorative laser sword and 25% in savings for Saturday's game! Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 9 vs. Syracuse (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

-TWOsday, presented by TasteNY. Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

- Tops Dog Day at the ballpark. Free admission to all dogs (Seneca St. Gate).

Wednesday, June 10 vs. Syracuse (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

-Win-it Wednesday, presented by BuffaloLaw.com: Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

- Wing Wednesday in the Pub at the Park restaurant. All-you-can-eat chicken wings as part of the Pub's buffet option.

Thursday, June 11 vs. Syracuse (6:35 a.m. | Gates/Autograph Session 5 p.m.)

-Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark with the Buffalo Bandits and presented by LEGENDS.

- Autograph Session (5-6 p.m.) featuring Bandits players (one autograph per player/no photos, players subject to change).

-Special Appearances from Rax, The Bandettes, Bandits PA Chris Swenson, a Lacrosse Skills station & more!

- Bisons/Bandits Raffle to support Bandits youth lacrosse initiatives. Items include autographed Bisons/Bandits jerseys, a ceremonial first pitch and tickets to future Bisons, Blue Jays and Bandits 2026 Opening Night games.

- ALL TICKETS $10 as part of a AAA Insurance Family Value $3 Kids Concessions Items (Chicken Nuggets, Nachos, Ice Cream)

Friday, June 12 vs. Syracuse (6:35 p.m. | Happy Hour 5 p.m.)

- Honda fridaynightbash!®, with Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials 5-6:30 p.m. and postgame Fireworks

- THEME: Friendship Bracelet Night, presented by CSEA. Pregame performance by DJ Swiftie, the world's #1 Taylor Swift Tribute DJ. Friendship bracelet making/trading throughout the game.

Saturday, June 13 vs. Syracuse (6:05 p.m. | Gates 4:30 p.m.)

- Star Wars Night, presented by First Student. This will be the 17th annual Star Wars Night event, with the total attendance mark to pass the 250,000-fan mark in the event's history.

- 50+ Fan Costumers will be in attendance for fans to get photos taken with, including a life-size Jabba the Hutt.

- Millennium Falcon Bounce House and a Star Wars Face Painter

-Star Wars Jersey Raffle/Auction of the game-worn, autographed Darth Maul Jerseys, proceeds to benefit Compass House. Laser Sword sales also to benefit Compass House.

-Postgame On-Field Battle & Fireworks Show

Sunday, June 14 vs. Syracuse (1:05 p.m. | Autograph Session/Giveaway 11:30 a.m.)

- Team Autograph Day on the field. Ballpark gates will open early at 11:30 a.m. for fans to make their way onto the field for a pregame Team Autograph Session from 11:40 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

- Team Photo Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans in attendance.

- Youth Baseball Day. Kids are encouraged to wear their youth jerseys for selection for in-game promotions.

- Funday Sunday, presented by BrightPath Kids. Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from June 8, 2026

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