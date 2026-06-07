Squonk Soar to Victory Behind Alan Rangel's Gem

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley Squonk (29-33) captured a second-straight win over the Rochester Red Wings (37-24) thanks to dynamite pitching and timely hitting Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The Squonk broke a scoreless deadlock in the fourth when Carter Kieboom legged out an RBI infield single and then added two more on in the fifth when Bryan De La Cruz drove in a pair with a base hit.

Rochester cut it to a one-run game in the sixth on a Yohandy Morales two-run homer, but Lou Trivino (S, 2) locked down the win, stranding the bases loaded in the final frame with a strikeout of Christian Franklin to end things.

Alan Rangel (W, 3-4) carried the water for the Squonk pitching, striking out a season-high eight and allowing just one run over six innings en route to the win.

Andry Lara (L, 2-3) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing all three Squonk runs.

The Squonk and Red Wings wrap up their series on Sunday, June 7th at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 1:15 p.m. Drake Fellows gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Carson Palmquist for the Red Wings.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam-







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.