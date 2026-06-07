Squonk Soar to Victory Behind Alan Rangel's Gem
Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley Squonk (29-33) captured a second-straight win over the Rochester Red Wings (37-24) thanks to dynamite pitching and timely hitting Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The Squonk broke a scoreless deadlock in the fourth when Carter Kieboom legged out an RBI infield single and then added two more on in the fifth when Bryan De La Cruz drove in a pair with a base hit.
Rochester cut it to a one-run game in the sixth on a Yohandy Morales two-run homer, but Lou Trivino (S, 2) locked down the win, stranding the bases loaded in the final frame with a strikeout of Christian Franklin to end things.
Alan Rangel (W, 3-4) carried the water for the Squonk pitching, striking out a season-high eight and allowing just one run over six innings en route to the win.
Andry Lara (L, 2-3) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing all three Squonk runs.
The Squonk and Red Wings wrap up their series on Sunday, June 7th at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 1:15 p.m. Drake Fellows gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Carson Palmquist for the Red Wings.
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