SWB Game Notes - June 7, 2026

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (31-30) @ Syracuse Mets (32-30)

June 7, 2026 | Game 62 | Away Game 32 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Dom Hamel (2-7, 8.82) vs RH Daniel Duarte (0-1, 3.32)

Hamel (6/2 @ SYR): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 SO, 87 P (50 S) [RailRiders, 6-5]

Duarte (6/3-2 vs SWB): In Relief, 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 SO, 17 P (10 S) [Mets, 13-2]

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were shutout by the Syracuse Mets 5-0 Saturday night. Despite seven hits, the visitors could not score a run in the game for just the third time this season.

JiHwan Bae ensured Syracuse would not be no-hit tonight with a solo shot in the first to get on the board.

In the third inning, Christian Arroyo doubled to get on base with two outs. Mets #4 prospect Ryan Clifford followed with a home run to right field for a 3-0 lead.

The Mets tacked on one more in the sixth thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Christian Pache. The home team made it 5-0 after scoring on a wild pitch in the following frame.

Starter Adam Kloffenstein (L, 2-4) worked in to the seventh but was pulled with two on and nobody. Peter Strzelecki entered and struck out the next three batters to strand the runners. Zach Messigner pitched the eighth clean.

NEWS AND NOTES

SHUTOUT SPORT - After not allowing Syracuse to score a run on Friday, the RailRiders were shut out last night. SWB has recorded five shutout victories, including one other against the Mets. The RailRiders have been kept off the board three times this season. Syracuse has five shutout wins and four no-run losses.

TUESDAY REMATCH - To finish out the week, the two teams will feature their starters from the Tuesday opener. SWB went on to win the contest 6-5 despite a late rally from the Mets. The RailRiders will send out Dom Hamel for his 12th start of the summer and fourth against Syracuse. The Mets will have #13 prospect Zach Thornton but after an opener. The home team will begin with righty Daniel Duarte who will be asked to make his sixth spot start of the season. Duarte can provide a little more length with his deepest outing being 2.2 innings and another appearance that was 37 total pitches.

FIRST HALF STANDINGS - The RailRiders are now 12th in the International League after dropping the game last night. They are only six games back but are running out of time in the first half. The team has 13 games remaining and will only play 74 after having a contest canceled in Worcester. Rochester is out in front over Nashville and Memphis by a half a game. Both Syracuse and Lehigh Valley, whom SWB faces next week, are middle of the pack teams.

ALI GOES UP - The New York Yankees have signed Ali Sánchez to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster. Sánchez was set to make his debut at Yankee Stadium last night, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The 29-year-old righty made his big league debut on August 10, 2020. He has played in 50 games up top for five different teams - New York (NL), St. Louis, Miami, Toronto, and Boston. Sánchez holds a .183 batting average and is still in search of his first home run in the bigs. The catcher has thrown out 10 of 42 runners behind the plate. In a flurry of moves that had JC Escarra optioned to SWB and immediately recalled, New York placed Austin Wells on the 10-Day Injured List with cervical headaches.

ORNELAS OUTSTANDING - Jonathan Ornelas has held the batting average title for the RailRiders for the majority of the season. With a home run last night, he raised his batting average to .322 in 48 games this season. The right-hander has established himself as the RailRiders most consistent hitter, adding in six doubles, three triples, and five homers. Ornelas has driven in 19 runs this season and scored 28 of his own. He was signed as a free agent by New York on November of last year.

LIMITED DOUBLE PLAYS - The RailRiders pitching staff has induced the least amount of double play balls in the International League. The team has made just 28 two-out plays. Interestingly enough, Hudson Valley has also produced the least amount of double p[lays in High-A, while Somerset and Tampa are also near the bottom of their respective leagues.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.