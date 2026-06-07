Stripers Blanked 6-0 in Finale vs. Norfolk

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (32-31) couldn't manufacture any runs after Tommy Pham hit a third-inning grand slam as the Norfolk Tides (25-38) took the series finale 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. The teams split the six-game series 3-3.

Decisive Plays: Stripers starter Owen Murphy (L, 3-4) cruised through the first seven batters before loading the bases with one out in the third. Pham then crushed a grand slam (3) to put the Tides up 4-0. Norfolk added a run in the fifth via an error on the backend of a Heston Kjerstad single to extend the lead to 5-0. The Tides tallied one final run in the sixth courtesy of a Luis Vasquez groundout to make it 6-0. Six Norfolk pitchers including starter Yaqui Rivera (3.0 IP, 2 H) combined on a five-hitter.

Key Contributors: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (2-for-5, double, steal) recorded a multi-hit effort in the loss. For Norfolk, Pham (1-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) propelled the Tides to the victory. Cam Weston (W, 1-1) worked 1.1 innings (1 H, 0 R, 2 SO) and escaped a bases-loaded jam to get the win in relief.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 2-9 on Sundays this season and drops to 3-3 in shutout decisions. Murphy struck out five-plus batters for the fourth straight start.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 9): Gwinnett Stripers at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. ET at VyStar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.