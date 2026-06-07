Stripers Blanked 6-0 in Finale vs. Norfolk
Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (32-31) couldn't manufacture any runs after Tommy Pham hit a third-inning grand slam as the Norfolk Tides (25-38) took the series finale 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. The teams split the six-game series 3-3.
Decisive Plays: Stripers starter Owen Murphy (L, 3-4) cruised through the first seven batters before loading the bases with one out in the third. Pham then crushed a grand slam (3) to put the Tides up 4-0. Norfolk added a run in the fifth via an error on the backend of a Heston Kjerstad single to extend the lead to 5-0. The Tides tallied one final run in the sixth courtesy of a Luis Vasquez groundout to make it 6-0. Six Norfolk pitchers including starter Yaqui Rivera (3.0 IP, 2 H) combined on a five-hitter.
Key Contributors: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (2-for-5, double, steal) recorded a multi-hit effort in the loss. For Norfolk, Pham (1-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) propelled the Tides to the victory. Cam Weston (W, 1-1) worked 1.1 innings (1 H, 0 R, 2 SO) and escaped a bases-loaded jam to get the win in relief.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 2-9 on Sundays this season and drops to 3-3 in shutout decisions. Murphy struck out five-plus batters for the fourth straight start.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 9): Gwinnett Stripers at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. ET at VyStar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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