June 7 Game Canceled
Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park has been canceled due to weather conditions.
The game will not be made up.
Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2026. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.
Check out the Iowa Cubs Statistics
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