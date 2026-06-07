Memphis Walks off Louisville to Keep Pace in First Half Race

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds finished off a six-game homestand with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth, Memphis catcher Leo Bernal drew a four-pitch walk to win the game. Sunday's win marked the second Redbirds walk-off victory of the season and joined Blaze Jordan's walk-off hit-by-pitch on April 1 against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles). Bernal finished the win 0-for-4 with two RBIs and a runner caught stealing defensively.

Right fielder Joshua Báez led the Memphis offense with a 3-for-5 day at the plate. The right-handed hitter added a double and run scored in the win. MLB Rehabbing center fielder Nathan Church smacked his first hit of the MLB Rehab Assignment at a clutch moment. The left-handed hitter smacked a game-tying solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Church finished the game 1-for-5 with the home run.

Opener Tink Hence worked a scoreless top of the first inning and struck out one in his second appearance in the opener role in the series. Right-handed pitcher Brandt Thompson followed with 4.0-plus innings of three-run, five-hit baseball and struck out five. Hancel Rincón (1-4) worked a scoreless 1.1 to earn his first career Triple-A victory.

The win kept Memphis a half-game behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League first half standings and in a tie for second place with the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 16 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

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