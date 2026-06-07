Bats Beaten by Redbirds Walk-Off, 4-3

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats let an eighth inning lead slip away and ultimately fell 4-3 to the Memphis Redbirds in 10 innings in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon. The loss ends a series split between Louisville and Memphis.

Making his first start with the Bats, Julian Garcia was stellar, throwing three scoreless, hitless innings to keep the game close. The Bats would break through for the first time in the fourth, with a two-run homer to right from Hector Rodriguez, his 11th home run of the season.

Nate Peterson was first out of the Bats bullpen and gave up a single run in both the fourth and fifth inning as the Redbirds came back to tie the game.

The Bats would jump back in front in the sixth on Michael Toglia's RBI double off the wall in left-center, but Rodriguez was thrown out at the plate looking to score a second run, limiting the lead to 3-2 Bats.

Jose Franco was called on in long relief in the sixth for the Bats and was stellar for 2.2 innings. But the final out of his third inning wouldn't come as easily. Rehabbing Cardinals outfielder Nathan Church tied the game with a two-out solo homer, and two more Redbirds would reach before Franco finally escaped the inning with the score tied 3-3.

Jared Lyons entered in the ninth and got into a major jam as the Redbirds loaded the bases with nobody out. Lyons incredibly escaped the jam with three straight ground balls, sending the game to extra innings.

But in the 10th, the Bats couldn't advance their designated runner past second base. Lyons again found himself in a bases loaded, nobody out jam in the bottom half. This time, he couldn't escape as a four-pitch walk to Leo Bernal plated the winning run and gave Memphis the walk-off victory.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 9, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (5-3, 8.46) vs. Cubs LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-2, 10.24) Promos: Tuesday's game features Taco Tuesday and Margarita Madness, with food and drink specials available throughout the ballpark.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

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