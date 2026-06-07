Late Runs Push Nashville Past Jacksonville

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Solo home runs from Luke Adams and Eddys Leonard were too much to overcome as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped the series finale to the Nashville Sounds, 3-1 Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.

Tied at one in the top of the eighth Cooper Pratt singled with one out and stole second. Two batters later, Adams drew a walk. A double steal coupled with a throwing error scored Pratt from second, putting Nashville (38-25) ahead 2-1.

Leading in the top of the ninth, Leonard clobbered a solo shot, pushing the advantage to 3-1.

After three scoreless frames, the Sounds took the initial lead. Adams (5) crushed a solo shot off Jacksonville (35-28) starter Patrick Monteverde.

Monteverde worked five innings, while allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out three. Zach Brzykcy (2-2) allowed two runs in 1.2 innings.

Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville opens a six-game home series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

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