Late Runs Push Nashville Past Jacksonville
Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Solo home runs from Luke Adams and Eddys Leonard were too much to overcome as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped the series finale to the Nashville Sounds, 3-1 Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.
Tied at one in the top of the eighth Cooper Pratt singled with one out and stole second. Two batters later, Adams drew a walk. A double steal coupled with a throwing error scored Pratt from second, putting Nashville (38-25) ahead 2-1.
Leading in the top of the ninth, Leonard clobbered a solo shot, pushing the advantage to 3-1.
After three scoreless frames, the Sounds took the initial lead. Adams (5) crushed a solo shot off Jacksonville (35-28) starter Patrick Monteverde.
Monteverde worked five innings, while allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out three. Zach Brzykcy (2-2) allowed two runs in 1.2 innings.
Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville opens a six-game home series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
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