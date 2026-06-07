Five Homers Lead to Another Walk-Off Win Sunday

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Don't call it a comeback! On a beautiful sunny afternoon in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers wrapped up their series versus the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers with their second straight come-from-behind 9th inning walk-off victory.

Omaha jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but the Clippers clawed back by flexing a lot of muscle. Most of the damage done by Columbus hitters on the afternoon came courtesy of the long ball.

Nolan Jones was first to get in on the act when he slammed a solo homer to right-center in the 3rd inning, his eighth of the year.

Then in the 6th inning, rehabbing Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias went opposite-field to put one high into the Pedialyte Porch. One out later, Ralphy Velazquez crushed his first career home run at the Triple-A level.

Then with a man on in the 8th, Kahlil Watson put a scare into the soccer fans passing by on Nationwide Blvd. when he deposited his 12th long ball of the year across the street. The exit velocity on that missile was a remarkable 106 MPH. That brought the score to 8-6.

Milan Tolentino led off the 9th by parking his eighth home run out of Huntington Park to bring Columbus within a run. That set the stage for a dramatic finish that saw a pair of pinch runners score the deciding runs. Petey Halpin came in from third on a wild pitch to tie the game 8-8, shortly before Velazquez slapped the game-winning single to bring home Dayan Frias.

The victory secures the third straight series win for the red-hot Clippers, who are now 35-27. The Storm Chasers leave town with an overall record of 28-34.

Columbus will depart next week for a road trip to Indianapolis. The Clippers return home for a six-game set against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, top affiliate of the New York Yankees, beginning with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on June 16. That series will mark the end of the "First Half" as the Clippers battle to try and win the twenty-team free-for-all that is the International League. You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

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