Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 7 at Lehigh Valley

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (37-24) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-33)

Sunday, June 7, 2026 - 1:15 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Carson Palmquist (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Drake Fellows (0-0, 2.70)

SATURDAY NIGHT SCARIES: After losing Friday evening, the Rochester Red Wings looked to bounce back Saturday against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs...after a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay shortened the contest to just seven innings, the Red Wings saw a late comeback fall just short, dropping their second straight game, 3-2...3B YOHANDY MORALES opened the scoring for Rochester in the sixth, a two-run shot the other way to right for his 14th homer of the season...LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN reached base twice in the losing effort, logging a double and a walk at the plate...Rochester looks to finish off the series with a victory in the finale this afternoon, sending LHP CARSON PALMQUIST to the mound against Lehigh Valley right-hander Drake Fellows...

Last night's contest was shortened under a recently instated Minor League Baseball rule that reduces games beginning at or after 9:00 p.m. to seven innings.

PALM READER: Making his first start as a Red Wing, and 25th of his career at the Triple-A level this afternoon will be left-hander CARSON PALMQUIST ...the Fort Meyers, FL, native has appeared in two games out of the bullpen for Rochester since he was acquired by the Nationals on 5/25, and tossed 2.0 hitless frames in his most recent outing on 6/4 in Allentown...across three day games (1 GS) with both Rochester and Triple-A Albuquerque (COL) this season, Palmquist has allowed just one earned run across 6.1 innings of work (1.35 ERA) while allowing just three hits with a WHIP of 0.90 and BAA of .136...coming into the contest, individual IronPigs hitters have gone a combined 0-for-11 against the southpaw in their MiLB careers...

Palmquist will become the 14th Red Wing to make a start this season, four shy of their 2025 total.

YO AND BEHOLD: In a valiant effort in last night's loss, 3B YOHANDY MORALES tallied his team-leading 14th home run of the season as he connected on a 375-foot bomb to right center-field in the top of the sixth...the right-handed slugger is now one shy of a career-high 15 home runs and has accounted for 25 total as a Red Wing, tied with INF TREY LIPSCOMB for fifth most by a Red Wing since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021...the former Miami Hurricane continues to find himself among the top of the International League leaderboards, ranking third in batting average (.340, 69-for-203) and OPS (1.011), T-3rd in total bases (122) and fourth in SLG (.601)...

Morales leads all Red Wings in batting average (.382, 21-for-55), RBIs (14), SLG (.673) and OPS (1.097) in 14 games against LHV this season.

FRANKLY AMAZING: Leading off in the order for Rochester last night, LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN went 1-for-3 at the plate while also recording a walk in last night's contest...his hit came as an RBI double and he later scored his only run of the night shortly after...the Kansas native has now been on base for 14-straight games, and has led the team in walks and double RBI, along with ranking third among all in OBP (.375), with an AVG of .237 (14-for-59) and a 356 SLG since the streak started on 5/19...he has an International League-leading 119 walks since the beginning of 2025, and is T-4th this season with a team-leading 39.

AND(RE) THEN SOME: RHP ANDRE GRANILLO made his 17th appearance on the mound with Rochester last night, taking over pitching duties for 1.2 innings after RHP ANDRY LARA slung four strikeouts over 4.1 innings in the loss to LHV...Granillo did not allow an earned run, allowing one hit with a strikeouts...the 26-year-old holds an ERA of 1.86 (2 ER/8.5 IP) over his last nine appearances since 5/16, eight of which have been scoreless...

Granillo made his 200th career minor league appearance last night, and is one strikeout shy of 150 at the Triple-A level.

ROB AND ROLL: CF ROBERT HASSELL III went 1-for-3 in last night's contest while also stealing a base...in away games this season the Tennessee native is 30-for-102 (.294) at the plate, with a .379 OBP, .353 SLG, and .732 OPS...Hassell has scored 12 runs and stolen six bases outside of ESL Ballpark this season...across 33 games played against the Iron Pigs in his professional career, the center fielder has gone 47-for-126 (.373) with four home runs and a .548 SLG, while reaching base at a .459 clip with a 1.007 OPS.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2023: Three years ago today, the Red Wings came out on top against Worcester, 12-10, in a 3:13 slugfest at Polar Park...C LUIS TORRENS became one of 12 Red Wings since 2004 to log six RBI in a game, going 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, and two runs scored...CF DEREK HILL notched three hits of his own in the contest, while RF NOMAR MAZARA reached base three times with two hits and a walk.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

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