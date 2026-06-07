YoYo Homers, Adams, Franklin, Glasser, and Hassell III pick up hits

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After losing Friday evening, the Rochester Red Wings (37-24) looked to bounce back Saturday against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (29-33). After a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay shortened the contest to just seven innings, the Red Wings saw a late comeback fall just short, dropping their second straight game, 3-2. 3B Yohandy Morales opened the scoring for Rochester in the sixth, a two-run shot the other way to right for his 14th homer of the season. LF Christian Franklin reached base twice in the losing effort, logging a double and a walk at the plate.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, IronPigs LF Bryan De La Cruz lined a double into the left-center field gap. SS Christian Cairo then reached on an error, allowing De La Cruz to advance to third. Former Red Wing 3B Carter Kieboom followed with an infield single, scoring De La Cruz to break the scoreless tie and give the IronPigs a 1-0 lead.

The IronPigs' offense stayed hot in the bottom of the fifth inning. RF Gabriel Rincones Jr. opened the frame with a single to right field before 3B Otto Kemp was hit by a pitch, moving Rincones Jr. to second. 1B Keaton Anthony then drew a walk to load the bases. With the pressure on, Bryan De La Cruz continued his strong night, lining a single down the right-field line to score Rincones Jr. and Kemp, extending Lehigh Valley's lead to three.

The Wings' offense came to life in the top of the sixth inning. Christian Franklin led off with his 10th double of the season and later advanced to third on a fly ball. With two outs, Yohandy Morales launched his 14th home run of the year, a 375-foot blast to right field that left his bat at 105.4 mph, cutting the IronPigs' lead to 3-2.

Facing their final opportunity in the top of the seventh inning, the Red Wings mounted a two-out rally. CF Robert Hassell III singled to right field and stole second base before C Riley Adams drew a walk. 2B Phillip Glasser then beat out an infield single to load the bases. Rochester was unable to capitalize, however, as a strikeout ended the threat and secured the victory for the IronPigs by one run.

RHP Andry Lara got the start for Rochester and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters. RHP Andre Granillo relieved Lara and turned in 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while recording one strikeout.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is 3B Yohandy Morales. The Miami product was responsible for the Red Wings only runs of the game, going 1-for-3 with a two-run shot. His 14 homers this season are tied for the fifth-most in the International League, to go along with his third-ranked batting average (.340) and OPS (1.011).

Rochester will wrap up its series against the IronPigs on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. as it looks to return to the win column and pick up their fifth-straight series win. LHP Carson Palmquist is scheduled to start for the Red Wings, while RHP Drake Fellows is expected to take the mound for Lehigh Valley.

John Fedkew







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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