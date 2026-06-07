Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Toledo

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (25-36) split a doubleheader with the Toledo Mud Hens (30-32) on Saturday at Principal Park.

In the first game, the teams traded a pair of runs in the first inning and one run in the second inning. James Triantos drove in two runs on an RBI double in the first inning and Matt Shaw drove in a run on an RBI single in the second inning to tie the game at 3-3. The I-Cubs broke out for four runs in the third inning, courtesy of an RBI single by Ben Cowles and a pair of RBI doubles by Brett Bateman and Justin Dean to jump out in front 7-3. Toledo added runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull within two, before bringing the go ahead run to the plate in the seventh inning. Tyler Ferguson struck out the final two batters to end the game. Matthew Boyd earned the win after pitching five innings on Major League rehab, and Ferguson picked up a six out save.

In the second game, Iowa scored their only run of the game in the first inning, before Toledo matched it in the second inning. Toledo added a run in the fifth inning before breaking out for five runs scored on four home runs in the sixth inning to blow the game open and take an 8-1 lead. The Mud Hens added a run in the seventh inning to close the scoring at 9-1. Iowa loaded the bases in the first and fifth innings with no outs, but were only able to score one run.

Iowa concludes a six game series against Toledo on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

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International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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