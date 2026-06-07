Willems, Barrero Homer in Loss

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Norfolk Tides (24-38) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (32-30), 6-4, on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field. Norfolk needs to win tomorrow's series finale to salvage a series split.

Creed Willems (13th) and José Barrero (12th), hit home runs in tonight's game. Those were the lone two extra-base hits by the Tides despite recording 10 total hits. Jud Fabian and Bryan Ramos each went 2-for-4 as the lone Tides with multiple hits.

Three errors by the Tides did not help, leading way to three unearned runs. Norfolk's bullpen did their job, combining for 4.0 scoreless innings between Dietrich Enns (2.1 IP, 2 SO) and Nick Raquet (1.2 IP, 2 SO).







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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