WooSox Game Information

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's game is live on NESN. Thank you.

JUNE 6th BUFFALO (28-33) at WORCESTER (30-28) 4:05 pm

Buffalo Bisons RHP Shane Bieber (NR) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rivera (4-1, 3.32)

Three Little Blue Jays - After back-to-back nights beating Toronto Blue Jays stars Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer, the Worcester Red Sox will try to make it three in a row over yet another Blue Jay standout pitcher on a rehab assignment when they play game five of their 6-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) today at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. RHP Shane Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland, is scheduled to start for the Bisons vs. WooSox lefty Alec Gamboa. Today's game will be televised live on NESN and on radio on NASH 98.9 FM.

Biebs - Bieber has been on Toronto's 60-day injured list since March 22 with elbow inflammation stemming from his previous Tommy John surgery before the 2025 season. He did make 7 starts for the Blue Jays last season going 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA and then made 5 more starts during the post-season for the Jays going 2-1. The 31-year-old is 66-34 with a 3.24 ERA in 143 big league games (141 starts) for Cleveland (2018-2024) and Toronto (2025).

WooSox Lead Series - The WooSox have won two in a row to take a 3 games to 1 lead in this 6-game set. Last night they used a balanced offensive attack to send Max Scherzer (3.2 IP, 3 R) to a 6-3 defeat. On Thursday the Sox beat Dylan Cease (4 IP, 5 R), 5-1. Worcester won the series opener in walk-off fashion, 3-2 on Tuesday night but Buffalo pulled away late to win going away on Wednesday afternoon, 12-0 for their only win of the series thus far. The series resumes today at 4:05 pm and concludes Sunday at 1:05 pm.

Heading in the Right Direction - The WooSox (at 30-28) are back to 2-games over the .500 mark for the first time since May 29 when they were 27-25. They will try to go 3-games above today for the first time since May 17 (23-20). Worcester dipped to a season-low 2-games under .500 from May 23-25 when they were 23-25 on the year during those three days. Their low point all of last season was 4-games below .500 on April 11, 2025 at 4-8. Worcester has been a season-high 6-games over .500 four different times this season...April 10 (9-3) & April 12 (10-4) and May 2 (18-12) & May 8 (21-15).

Similar Home and Away - The WooSox are 15-14 at home at Polar Park compared to 15-14 on the road.

What Have You Done For Me Lately - Worcester has won 3 of 4 & 7 of their last 10 games after dropping 10 of 12 from May 10-23.

WOOSOX ROSTER MOVE - The Boston Red Sox today are sending RHP Garrett Whitlock to Worcester on an injury rehab assignment. Whitlock has been on Boston's injured list since May 28 (retro to May 25) with left knee inflammation. In 20 relief appearances with the Red Sox this season he is 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA - 19.2 IP, 16 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 25 SO.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has a .309 batting average in 23 road games (25-for-81) with a team-high 14 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 7 games is 9-for-24, .375.

Tsung-Che Cheng Hit in 4 of his last 5 games (6-for-17) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Nate Eaton Has missed the last 6 WooSox games with hamstring issue. Is on a 5-game hitting streak (9-for-19) with 4 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 6 runs scored and has hit in 11 of his last 12 games (18-for-47, .383) with 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 10 runs scored. In his last 27 games is batting .333 (36-for-108) with 10 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

Mikey Romero Hit in 3 straight (5-for-9) with 1 2B & 1 3B.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 21 of his last 23 starts. Has 17 stolen bases in his last 24 games and leads the league with 26 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 40 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .297 batting average at home in 19 games (19-for-64) with 19 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 2 starts - 8.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 12 SO.

Jake Bennett Has given up just 2 runs in his last 3 starts covering 15 innings with 22 strikeouts.

Alec Gamboa Went 1-2, 1.89 in 5 games (3 starts) in May (4 ER in 19 IP).

Kyle Keller Last 4 relief appearances - 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 4 relief appearances - 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO.

Noah Song Has allowed 2 runs in his last 10 innings over 8 relief appearances on just 4 hits & 4 BB with 9 SO.

Devin Sweet Last 7 relief appearances - 9.1 IP, 2 ER.

WooSox Promotions this weekend at Polar Park - It will be "Peanut Allergy Friendly" Weekend at Polar Park with no peanuts being sold. (Tree nuts will still be served).

Today, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine & Associates; WooSox Scholars Day honoring the Class of 2026; Most Improved Student Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Heart Health Awareness Day; Clara, The Heart of the Commonwealth bobblehead giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by ckSmithSuperior; Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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