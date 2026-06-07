RailRiders Blanked by Mets in Tough 5-0 Loss

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were shut out by the Syracuse Mets 5-0 Saturday night. Despite seven hits, the visitors could not score a run in the game for just the third time this season.

JiHwan Bae ensured Syracuse would not be no-hit tonight with a solo shot in the first to get on the board.

In the third inning, Christian Arroyo doubled to get on base with two outs. Mets #4 prospect Ryan Clifford followed with a home run to right field for a 3-0 lead.

The Mets tacked on one more in the sixth thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Christian Pache. The home team made it 5-0 after scoring on a wild pitch in the following frame.

Starter Adam Kloffenstein (L, 2-4) worked in to the seventh but was pulled with two on and nobody. Peter Strzelecki entered and struck out the next three batters to strand the runners. Zach Messigner pitched the eighth clean.

The RailRiders wrap up their series against the Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. Sunday will feature the series opener matchup of Dom Hamel against the lefty #13 prospect for the Mets Zach Thornton. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 9th, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 31-30







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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