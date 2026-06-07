Ninth Inning Two-Run Homer Sinks Jacksonville

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite six scoreless innings from Karson Milbrandt in his Triple-A debut, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell short 2-1 to the Nashville Sounds, Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark in front of 7,556 fans.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the ninth, Nashville (37-25) took their first lead of the contest. Akil Baddoo singled with two outs and Luke Adams (4) followed with a go-ahead two-run homer off Jacksonville (35-27) hurler Josh White (L, 4-1).

After six scoreless innings, the Jumbo Shrimp broke through on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh. Jared Serna led off with a single and stole second. Two batters later, he scored on Jacob Berry's ground out, putting Jacksonville in front 1-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp and the Nashville Sounds conclude their series in Sunday's 2:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (0-2, 5.98 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Nashville's RHP Easton McGee (4-1). Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open Sunday at 1 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. There will be a pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open, plus each Sunday kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida. Bring the kids out for Kids Meme Day on 6/7! Sunday, our Junior Jumbos take over VyStar Ballpark, starting with a pregame parade as well as a potential play ball kid, first pitch, emcee and more! Finally, everyone will have an opportunity to meet Sonic the Hedgehog.







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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