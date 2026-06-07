Hicklen's Hot Hitting Propels Stripers to 6-4 Triumph over Norfolk
Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (32-30) got a pair of two-run hits from Brewer Hicklen in the fourth and fifth innings as they took down the Norfolk Tides (24-38) 6-4 on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field. Gwinnett takes a 3-2 series lead ahead of Sunday's series finale.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Jim Jarvis walked and scored on a double play. The Tides responded with an RBI single off the bat of Jud Fabian to make it 1-1 in the second. In the fourth, Norfolk took the lead thanks to a solo home run by Jose Barrero (12) and a sacrifice fly by Tommy Pham, making it 3-1. In the bottom of the fourth, Hicklen crushed a towering two-run home run (10) to center field to tie the game at 3-3. A Creed Willems solo shot (13) in the fifth sent the Tides to a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, a Jarvis sacrifice fly and a two-run single from Hicklen pushed the Stripers ahead 6-4. Four Gwinnett relievers combined for 3.1 scoreless innings, capped off by James Karinchak (S, 5) striking out the side in the ninth.
Key Contributors: Hicklen (2-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) drove in four of the six runs for Gwinnett, and Brett Wisely (2-for-4, double) recorded a second straight multi-hit game. Lefty Austin Gomber (W, 1-2) allowed four runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings for his first win of the season. For Norfolk, Willems (1-for-4, homer, RBI) hit his second home run of the series, and fifth against Gwinnett pitching this season.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 23-9 when scoring first this season. Hicklen drove in four-plus runs for the 11th time in his Triple-A career, first time since June 26, 2025 with Toledo vs. Charlotte. Joel Payamps (H, 3) worked his sixth straight scoreless outing with a 1-2-3 eighth.
Next Game (Sunday, June 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 1:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. Join the Stripers for Princesses in the Park, an enchanted outing at Gwinnett Field filled with magical moments, fairytale fun, and good old-fashioned Stripers baseball. It is also Sunday Funday presented by COUNTRY Financial, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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