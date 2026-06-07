Hicklen's Hot Hitting Propels Stripers to 6-4 Triumph over Norfolk

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (32-30) got a pair of two-run hits from Brewer Hicklen in the fourth and fifth innings as they took down the Norfolk Tides (24-38) 6-4 on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field. Gwinnett takes a 3-2 series lead ahead of Sunday's series finale.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Jim Jarvis walked and scored on a double play. The Tides responded with an RBI single off the bat of Jud Fabian to make it 1-1 in the second. In the fourth, Norfolk took the lead thanks to a solo home run by Jose Barrero (12) and a sacrifice fly by Tommy Pham, making it 3-1. In the bottom of the fourth, Hicklen crushed a towering two-run home run (10) to center field to tie the game at 3-3. A Creed Willems solo shot (13) in the fifth sent the Tides to a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, a Jarvis sacrifice fly and a two-run single from Hicklen pushed the Stripers ahead 6-4. Four Gwinnett relievers combined for 3.1 scoreless innings, capped off by James Karinchak (S, 5) striking out the side in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Hicklen (2-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) drove in four of the six runs for Gwinnett, and Brett Wisely (2-for-4, double) recorded a second straight multi-hit game. Lefty Austin Gomber (W, 1-2) allowed four runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings for his first win of the season. For Norfolk, Willems (1-for-4, homer, RBI) hit his second home run of the series, and fifth against Gwinnett pitching this season.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 23-9 when scoring first this season. Hicklen drove in four-plus runs for the 11th time in his Triple-A career, first time since June 26, 2025 with Toledo vs. Charlotte. Joel Payamps (H, 3) worked his sixth straight scoreless outing with a 1-2-3 eighth.

Next Game (Sunday, June 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 1:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. Join the Stripers for Princesses in the Park, an enchanted outing at Gwinnett Field filled with magical moments, fairytale fun, and good old-fashioned Stripers baseball. It is also Sunday Funday presented by COUNTRY Financial, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.