June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (24-35) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (29-31)

June 6 - 4:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

Game one: LHP Matthew Boyd (0-1, 5.87) vs. RHP Dylan File (4-1, 3.99)

Game two: RHP Vince Velasquez (1-1, 6.46) vs. TBD

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Toledo Mud Hens are set to play a doubleheader today at Principal Park...right-hander Matthew Boyd is set to make his third appearance of the season with Iowa on Major League rehab in game one, with right-hander Vince Velasquez scheduled to start game two...right-hander Dylan File is scheduled to start game one for Toledo.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: The Iowa Cubs dropped their fifth consecutive game last night by a 8-4 margin to the Toledo Mud Hens... Jonathon Long and Chas McCormick both homered, while James Triantos went 2-for-4 with two RBI...after Toledo jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, Iowa came back to tie the game in the third inning before the Mud Hens took the lead right back in the fourth inning and never looked back.

LETS PLAY TWO: The I-Cubs and Mud Hens were rained out on Thursday evening with the game being made up as part of a doubleheader today...it marks the second doubleheader the I-Cubs have played in this season, both in Des Moines, the last occurring on Friday April 10 against Omaha...Thursday marked the third rainout for Iowa this year, all happening in Des Moines.

CHAS: Chas McCormick homered for the second consecutive game last night, marking the second time he has done so this season, last achieving the feat as part of a streak with three straight games with a home run April 2-5 at Louisville... McCormick was the first I-Cub to homer in consecutive games since Kevin Alcántara did so May 1-3 at St. Paul.

TRI: Cubs No. 9 prospect James Triantos went 2-4 with two RBI last night...James tallied two hits with a run, a double and a stolen base in Tuesday night's series-opener vs. Justin Verlander ...In the series against Toledo, Triantos is 6-for-12, with two runs scored, two doubles, and two RBI... Triantos'60 hits and 14 stolen bases are numbers matched by just two other players in the International League.

THREE PLEASE: B.J. Murray and Owen Miller each tripled Friday night, giving the I-Cubs two triples in the game...they are one of six teams to have at least two triples in a single game in the IL...it marked the first time an I-Cubs team has tallied two triples in a game since Aug. 23, 2022 vs. St. Paul.

WHO IS PITCHING?: An I-Cubs position player pitched for the third time this season on Wednesday... Casey Opitz has made two outings and Christian Bethancourt made his first appearance...the two have combined for 7.2 innings and a 4.69 ERA (4 ER in 7.2 IP).

LEAVING THE YARD: The I-Cubs hit two home runs last night versus Toledo, marking the first time Iowa has had multiple home runs in a game since May 24 versus Memphis when they hit two in an 18-4 victory...Iowa broke their homerless streak Wednesday at six games with Chas McCormick hitting his sixth home run of the season in the ninth inning...it marks the longest homerless streak by the Iowa Cubs since April 10-15, 2025 in which they also did not homer for six games.

MATTY ICE: Matt Shaw went 1-for-4 with a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base last night as he continued his Major League rehab assignment...Since joining the I-Cubs on Tuesday, Matt is hitting .273 (3-for-11)...Shaw has played in 42 games and is batting .242 (23-for-95) with 10 runs, six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI...Shaw was placed on the injured list on May 22 with mid-back tightness.

MILLER TIME: Owen Miller tallied his second four-hit game of the year last Saturday night and became the second I-Cub with two such games along with Pedro Ram í rez ...he is slashing .368/.455/.563 (32-for-87) in 26 May games and has raised his average from .184 to .287 during the month...over this span, Owen ranked among IL leaders in batting average (4th), on-base percentage (9th), OPS (T-9th, 1.018), and hits (T-8th).

SOUP: last Friday's starter Paul Campbell tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in a no decision...in his last three starts, Campbell has posted a 1.80 ERA (3 ER in 15.0 IP) and has allowed nine hits, three walks and has struck out nine.

VERSUS TOLEDO: The I-Cubs and Toledo are facing off for the first time this season...their last meeting took place September 16-21, 2025 with the Mud Hens winning the series 5-1.







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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