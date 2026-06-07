Bernal Homers in Redbirds' Saturday Night Loss to Bats
Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 11-3 loss to the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
First baseman Leo Bernal smacked his seventh home run of the season to put Memphis on top with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Louisville went on to score 11 of the final 12 runs of the game. Bernal went 2-for-5 with the home run, a double and two runs scored in the loss. Catcher Yohel Pozo drove Bernal for the final Redbirds run on a double in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz did not allow an earned run in 5.0 innings pitched on Saturday night. The left-handed pitcher allowed three unearned runs on five hits, walked two and struck out five. Max Rajcic (4-2) allowed four runs on three hits, walked two, struck out one and allowed a pair of two-run home runs in 2.0 innings of work.
The loss kept Memphis a half-game behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League first half standings and dropped the Redbirds into a tie for second place with the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, June 7 to continue a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
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