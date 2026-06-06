Memphis Shut out by Louisville to Even Series Friday Night

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 6-0 loss to the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) dominated through the first five innings and worked scoreless until the sixth. The left-handed pitcher worked 5.2 innings, allowed three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out for. Zimmermann moved his strikeout tally pushed him into the International League lead with 71 on the season. Skylar Hales and Luis Gastelum each posted a scoreless inning of work with two strikeouts out of the bullpen.

First baseman Bligh Madris led the way offensively and accounted for two of the three Memphis hits on the night. The utility man added a highlight reel diving snag to rob Louisville's Héctor Rodriguez of a single in the top of the eighth inning.

MLB Rehabbing center fielder Nathan Church went 0-for-3 in his second game of the MLB Rehab Assignment. The left-handed hitter exited the game after the seventh inning as scheduled. MLB Rehabbing infielder Ramón Urías went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter in his second appearance of a MLB Rehab Assignment. The right-handed hitter remained in the lineup through the conclusion of the game.

The loss kept Memphis a half-game behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League first half standings. The Redbirds are 1.0 game in front of the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) for second place in the IL.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 6 to continue a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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