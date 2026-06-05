Charlotte Knights vs. Dodgers Affiliate Homestand Preview: June 9-14

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights return home to Truist Field next week to host the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, from Tuesday, June 9, through Sunday, June 14.

Fans can purchase tickets online HERE, by phone at 704-274-8332 or in person at the Charlotte Knights ticket office.

The full promotional schedule for the series is listed below:

Tuesday, June 9 vs Oklahoma City Comets

First Pitch 6:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 5:00 p.m.

A new series begins at Truist Field as the Knights welcome the Comets to the field! Be there for the first pitch and catch all the action as Charlotte looks to start the homestand strong and set the tone for our action-packed week ahead!

Wednesday, June 10 vs Oklahoma City Comets: Splash Day

First Pitch 11:05 a.m. EDT | Gates 10:00 a.m.

Get ready to make a splash at the ballpark! It's Splash Day, and the fun goes far beyond the Knights' action on the field. Head over to the Kid's Zone for a chance to cool off with a giant water slide, dive into the bubbly foam pit, and play fun games. Whether you're looking to beat the heat or make a splash with the whole family, Splash Day will be packed with wet-and-wild fun throughout the day!

Thursday, June 11 vs Oklahoma City Comets: Thirsty Thursday & Book Club Night

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

It's the perfect pairing of great drinks and great stories at Thirsty Thursday & Book Night! Enjoy $5 drink specials while exploring a literary celebration throughout the ballpark. Meet featured authors Jessica Peterson, Nicole J. Owens, Cheryl Campbell and Mandy Casto. And browse unique vendors on the concourse, including Trope Bookshop, Cosmic Paper, Fable Forge 3D, Fred and Junes and Books on the House. Fans will have the opportunity to get creative by designing their own bookmark and indulge in themed ballpark favorites!

Calling all BookTok fans and book lovers! Book Club Night brings readers together for an unforgettable evening at the ballpark. Take advantage of a special ticket offer, connect with fellow readers, meet local authors, discover new books and celebrate your love of reading in a fun, community-focused atmosphere. This is a night you won't want to miss!

Friday, June 12 vs Oklahoma City Comets: Tribute to Charlotte Sports Night & Fireworks

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates: 6:00 p.m.

Celebrate Charlotte sports at Truist Field with appearances from current and former local athletes, including guests Gerald Wallace and Brandt Bronico. Enjoy live pregame entertainment from Greazy Keyz and interactive activities throughout the ballpark, featuring a basketball arcade, field goal challenge and FIFA truck.

Stick around for postgame fireworks, and be sure to arrive early! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a retro Knights basketball jersey.

Saturday, June 13 vs Oklahoma City Comets: Guacamayas de Charlotte, Pre-Game Catch & Fireworks

First Pitch 6:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 5:00 p.m.

Celebrate the vibrant culture and spirit of Charlotte as the Knights transform into the Guacamayas de Charlotte as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión initiative! Arrive early for a pre-game catch on the field, then cheer on our Knights as they debut their colorful alternate-identity jerseys before ending the evening with our spectacular postgame fireworks show!

Sunday, June 14 vs Oklahoma City Comets: Bark in the Ballpark & EVERYONE Runs the Bases

First Pitch 5:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 4:00 p.m.

Bring your favorite furry MVP out to the ballpark for a paw-some afternoon of baseball, free caricatures by Lonnie and pre-game entertainment from The Stolen Bases!

Stick around after the game for everyone's favorite post-game tradition and take your turn running the bases like our Knights with your dogs too!

Want more ballpark fun? Follow us on social media @Knightsbaseball for more behind-the-scenes fun, promotions, game day moments and exclusive content all season long!

Get your tickets TODAY at CharlotteKnights.com! We'll see you at the Ballpark!







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.