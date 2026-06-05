Sean Keys Promoted from New Hampshire

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Today the Toronto Blue Jays promoted INF Sean Keys to the Buffalo Bisons after beginning the season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The 23-year-old has excelled in the Eastern League this season, prompting the promotion from AA to the Bisons.

Keys is currently ranked as the #15 prospect in the Blue Jays organization, according to MLB Pipeline and has been a mainstay at the corner infield position this season. He has split time between first base and third base, in addition to serving as the Fisher Cats designated hitter a handful of times this year.

The former fourth round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the series he put together against Reading April 14-19. Keys batted .563, 9-16, with a pair of doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs in just four starts and five total games played that week.

Keys joins the Bisons after batting .285 overall for New Hampshire in 49 games. His 14 home runs are tied for second most in the Eastern League, while his .411 on-base percentage is fifth in the league among qualified batters as well. The Bucknell product also led the Fisher Cats with 23 extra-base hits, which also placed him in a tie for seventh in the Eastern League.

The young prospect began his professional career in 2024 with 22 games for Dunedin where he recorded 20 RBIs in 22 games. Last year he belted 19 home runs for Vancouver, driving in 72 runs as well. He played in 119 games for the Canadians, adding a .217 batting average and slashing .365/.408/.773 in his first full professional season.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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