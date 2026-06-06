Petey Is Back on a Gorgeous Friday in Columbus
Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Over 9,300 fans were at Huntington Park on a beautiful Friday night as the Columbus Clippers fell to the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers, 11-2.
Friday marked the return to the starting lineup of outfielder Petey Halpin after 18 games with the Guardians, and he found a way to contribute by singling in the first run for Columbus in the 4th. That tied the game at 1-1, but Omaha exploded for six runs in the top of the 5th to surge ahead for good. Halpin would finish the evening 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI.
LHP Ryan Webb (1-5) allowed four runs over 4.1 innings, walking six sand striking out four.
First baseman Kody Huff provided a late offensive highlight when he launched his eighth long ball of the season.
The defeat puts the Clippers at 33-27 on the season, while the Storm Chasers improve to 28-32.
Columbus and Omaha keep the series going on Saturday. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gate and you'll receive a special Guardians-inspired Clippers jersey! This unique giveaway item is a standard XL size. Gates open at 6pm, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. And Sunday, as always, is Family Day at Huntington Park presented by Medical Mutual. The series finale begins at 1:05pm, and stick around after the game for the Fun Run lap around the bases (weather permitting). You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from June 5, 2026
- The Bats Traveled Well in an 8-4 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Fedko Blasts Two Home Runs, But Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in 8-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Urquidy Spins Gem as Indians Top Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Shut out by Louisville to Even Series Friday Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Drops Fifth in a Row, Falls to Toledo, 8-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Montgomery's Blast Lifts Knights to Fourth Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Montgomery's Blast Lifts Knights to Fourth Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Powerful Bats Pitching Blanks Redbirds 6-0 - Louisville Bats
- Pauley's Late Homer Lifts Jacksonville to Comeback Win over Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Score Early, Add on Late in 7-2 Win over Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Continue Win Streak at DBAP - Durham Bulls
- Pinckney Logs Two Hits, Hassell III Logs RBI Double - Rochester Red Wings
- Petey Is Back on a Gorgeous Friday in Columbus - Columbus Clippers
- WooSox Defeat a Blue Jay Again at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Otto Kemp Goes Deep as Pitching Shuts Down Red Wings to Snap Losing Streak - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Beck, Coleman No Hit Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- CES, Vázquez Homer in Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Scherzer Works in Bisons Loss to Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 5, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Domínguez Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders at Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Project Playhouse at Fifth Third Field - Toledo Mud Hens
- Charlotte Knights vs. Dodgers Affiliate Homestand Preview: June 9-14 - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" Family Movie Night Set for July 25 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- More Bang: RailRiders Change June 12 to 6:05 Start with Post-Game Fireworks - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sean Keys Promoted from New Hampshire - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 9-14 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Star Wars Night Jersey Raffle First Pitch Auction - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Redbirds Set to Light up the Fourth with Red, White and Boom Weekend - Memphis Redbirds
- Introducing the Capital City Cubs - The Iowa Cubs Newest Alternative Identity - Iowa Cubs
- Six Run Third Carries Nashville to Victory: June 4 Postgame Notes - Nashville Sounds
- Wallner Bashes Three Homers as Saints Win Fifth Straight, 7-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Wallner's Three Homers Defeat Indians in St. Paul - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Clippers Stories
- Petey Is Back on a Gorgeous Friday in Columbus
- Clippers Fight Hard But See Winning Streak End
- Ralphy's Triple Sparks Clippers to Seventh Straight Win
- Squints from "The Sandlot" to Appear on June 20
- ABC6, Great Clips, Clippers Event to Benefit Cancer Research at the James