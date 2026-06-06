Petey Is Back on a Gorgeous Friday in Columbus

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Over 9,300 fans were at Huntington Park on a beautiful Friday night as the Columbus Clippers fell to the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers, 11-2.

Friday marked the return to the starting lineup of outfielder Petey Halpin after 18 games with the Guardians, and he found a way to contribute by singling in the first run for Columbus in the 4th. That tied the game at 1-1, but Omaha exploded for six runs in the top of the 5th to surge ahead for good. Halpin would finish the evening 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI.

LHP Ryan Webb (1-5) allowed four runs over 4.1 innings, walking six sand striking out four.

First baseman Kody Huff provided a late offensive highlight when he launched his eighth long ball of the season.

The defeat puts the Clippers at 33-27 on the season, while the Storm Chasers improve to 28-32.

Columbus and Omaha keep the series going on Saturday. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gate and you'll receive a special Guardians-inspired Clippers jersey! This unique giveaway item is a standard XL size. Gates open at 6pm, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. And Sunday, as always, is Family Day at Huntington Park presented by Medical Mutual. The series finale begins at 1:05pm, and stick around after the game for the Fun Run lap around the bases (weather permitting). You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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