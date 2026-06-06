Knights Continue Win Streak at DBAP

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Braden Montgomery connected for a three-run homer in the sixth to lift the Charlotte Knights past the Durham Bulls 4-3 at the DBAP on Friday night.

The Bulls (24-37) had their chances in the early innings, stranding five baserunners in the opening two frames. In the first, Durham put runners at first and third with none out, but did not score. Then in the second, the Bulls couldn't push anything across after Logan Davidson and Justyn-Henry Malloy reached the corners with none out. Brock Jones fouled out on a safety squeeze effort, then Carlos Colmenarez did get a bunt down, but Davidson was thrown out by Ryan Galanie trying to score.

Ty Johnson worked five solid innings for the Bulls, only allowing a solo homer to Dru Baker in the third.

Durham tied the game 1-1 in the fourth when Malloy scored from third on a wild pitch. The Bulls pushed across two runs in the fifth for a 3-1 lead as Tatem Levins came charging home on a wild pitch, followed by a run-scoring single by Blake Sabol.

But Montgomery took out Hunter Bigge (L, 0-1) with one out in the seventh after an error and single set the inning up for the Knights (33-28).

Three Charlotte relievers closed out the Bulls by throwing five scoreless innings.

The Bulls stranded 11 baserunners and went 1-12 with runners in scoring position.

The fifth game of the series is slated for Saturday night at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: Ty Johnson worked five innings, allowing just one run while fanning five. Oddly, Johnson's ERA went up from 1.17 to 1.29 despite his sixth solid Triple-A start in a row. The homer allowed by Dru Baker was the first extra base hit Johnson has allowed this season... The Knights moved to 7-0 this season against the Bulls, with three of those victories by one run... Alex Cook threw a scoreless ninth inning, his 11th straight scoreless outing... Trevor Martin fanned four over two shutout innings in his first Durham appearance since being optioned by the Rays.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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