Saints Outlast Indians in 11-Inning Contest

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - Aaron Sabato clubbed a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning as the St. Paul Saints defeated the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at CHS Field, 6-4. Esmerlyn Valdez hit a go-ahead solo homer in the ninth.

Indians Record: 25-37

St. Paul Record: 33-28

WP: Trent Baker (3-2)







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.