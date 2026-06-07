Saints Outlast Indians in 11-Inning Contest
Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Aaron Sabato clubbed a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning as the St. Paul Saints defeated the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at CHS Field, 6-4. Esmerlyn Valdez hit a go-ahead solo homer in the ninth.
Indians Record: 25-37
St. Paul Record: 33-28
WP: Trent Baker (3-2)
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