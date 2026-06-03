Eighth Inning Rally Not Enough as Stripers Fall 6-4 to Norfolk

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (30-29) scored twice in the eighth inning to tie the game, but a late home run pushed the Norfolk Tides (23-36) to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. Norfolk leads the series 2-1.

Decisive Plays: Norfolk struck first on RBI singles by Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jose Barrero in the first inning to make it 2-0. Gwinnett knotted things up in the second thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles off the bats of Aaron Schunk and Jair Camargo.In the fifth, the Tides took a 3-2 lead as Encarnacion-Strand blasted a solo home run (11) to left field. Another run scored for Norfolk in the seventh on a single from Creed Willems to extend the lead to 4-2. Gwinnett rallied in the eighth with a solo homer from Jair Camargo (2) and a single from Jim Jarvis to tie the game at 4-4. With a man aboard in the ninth, Hayden Harris (L, 3-2) was relieved by James Karinchak, who surrendered a go-ahead two-run homer to Encarnacion-Strand (12) for his second of the day to make it 6-4, the final.

Key Contributors: Camargo (2-for-3, double, homer, 2 RBIs) had two extra-base hits for Gwinnett, and Elieser Hernandez worked through 6.0 innings (6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) in a quality start. For Norfolk, Encarnacion-Strand (3-for-5, 2 homers, 4 RBIs) plated four of the six runs, and starter Trey Gibson tossed 6.1 innings (4 H, 2 R, 1 BB 6 SO) in a no-decision.

Noteworthy: The Stripers snapped a streak of 10 straight games without a home run on Camargo's eighth-inning solo shot. Hernandez recorded his second consecutive quality start. The Stripers are now 5-11 in day games.

Next Game (Thursday, June 4): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Throwback Thursday. Turn back the clock for 80s night at Gwinnett Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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