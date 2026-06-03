Eighth Inning Rally Not Enough as Stripers Fall 6-4 to Norfolk
Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (30-29) scored twice in the eighth inning to tie the game, but a late home run pushed the Norfolk Tides (23-36) to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. Norfolk leads the series 2-1.
Decisive Plays: Norfolk struck first on RBI singles by Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jose Barrero in the first inning to make it 2-0. Gwinnett knotted things up in the second thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles off the bats of Aaron Schunk and Jair Camargo.In the fifth, the Tides took a 3-2 lead as Encarnacion-Strand blasted a solo home run (11) to left field. Another run scored for Norfolk in the seventh on a single from Creed Willems to extend the lead to 4-2. Gwinnett rallied in the eighth with a solo homer from Jair Camargo (2) and a single from Jim Jarvis to tie the game at 4-4. With a man aboard in the ninth, Hayden Harris (L, 3-2) was relieved by James Karinchak, who surrendered a go-ahead two-run homer to Encarnacion-Strand (12) for his second of the day to make it 6-4, the final.
Key Contributors: Camargo (2-for-3, double, homer, 2 RBIs) had two extra-base hits for Gwinnett, and Elieser Hernandez worked through 6.0 innings (6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) in a quality start. For Norfolk, Encarnacion-Strand (3-for-5, 2 homers, 4 RBIs) plated four of the six runs, and starter Trey Gibson tossed 6.1 innings (4 H, 2 R, 1 BB 6 SO) in a no-decision.
Noteworthy: The Stripers snapped a streak of 10 straight games without a home run on Camargo's eighth-inning solo shot. Hernandez recorded his second consecutive quality start. The Stripers are now 5-11 in day games.
Next Game (Thursday, June 4): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Throwback Thursday. Turn back the clock for 80s night at Gwinnett Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from June 3, 2026
- Bats Suffer 18-4 Loss to Redbirds - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Drops Fourth in a Row, Falls to Toledo 10-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Encarnacion-Strand's Two Homers Lead Norfolk to Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Eighth Inning Rally Not Enough as Stripers Fall 6-4 to Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Josh Fleming, Buffalo Bisons Defeat Worcester Red Sox 12-0 - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo Breaks Open Pitcher's Duel With Late Uprising To Defeat Worcester, 12-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - Doubleheader June 3, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- ABC6, Great Clips, Clippers Event to Benefit Cancer Research at the James - Columbus Clippers
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Toledo Earns Series Opening Victory at Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Serna Haunts Sounds in Opener with 3-RBI Night - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Eighth Inning Rally Not Enough as Stripers Fall 6-4 to Norfolk
- Stripers Ride Fast Offense, Strong Murphy Start to 6-4 Victory over Norfolk
- Stripers Homestand Highlights: Braves Country Road Trip Comes to Gwinnett Field for Stripers' Six-Game Series
- Bullpen Falters as Sounds Slip Past Stripers 4-3 in Finale
- Nashville's Six-Run First Inning Sinks Ritchie, Stripers