Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 at Lehigh Valley

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (35-22) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-31)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chandler Champlain (4-1, 3.51) vs. LHP Tucker Davidson (3-1, 5.63)

COMEBACK KIDS: After dropping Sunday afternoon's series finale against Syracuse, the Rochester Red Wings bounced back Tuesday against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs with a thrilling 10-inning win, 8-7...2B SEAVER KING delivered the game-winning blow, a two-run shot over the left field fence in the top of the 10th that put the Red Wings up by a pair of runs...DH YOHANDY MORALES launched his team-leading 13th home run of the season earlier in the contest and finished with his 18th multi-hit game of the season...Rochester will look to stay atop the International League and win their second-straight game tonight, sending RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN to the mound against IronPigs southpaw Tucker Davidson...

Rochester is now 10-3 against Lehigh Valley this season, matching their 2025 win total with 11 games still to play...the Red Wings have not finished above .500 against the Phillies top affiliate since 2015 (11-7).

RAISE A GLASS: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will take the mound tonight in what will be his 8th start (11th app.) of the season...the right-hander is coming off his first loss of 2026 in his previous start on 5/28 vs. SYR, where he allowed five earned on seven hits while striking out and walking three across 4.0 full innings...coming into tonight's start, Champlain still leads all qualified International League pitchers with a 1.01 WHIP, ranks second with a 3.51 ERA (19 ER/48.2 IP), and fifth with a .228 batting average against...across two Wednesday starts this season, the California native has allowed just one earned across 10.1 IP (0.87 ERA) while posting a 0.77 WHIP...in his previous start against the IronPigs on 5/15 at ESL Ballpark, he picked up the win after turning in a season-high 7.0 innings while allowing two earned on five hits...

Champlain is just eight strikeouts shy of 500 in his professional career.

ROAD WARRIORS: With last night's victory, the Red Wings have now won nine consecutive road games for the first time since at least 1981, moving to 18-9 on the season and 5-2 at Coca-Cola Park...Rochester has finished above .500 at the home of the IronPigs in each of the last two seasons (7-6 in '24, 7-1 in '25), after having not done so since they went 6-1 in 2015...away from ESL Ballpark this season, the Red Wings pitching staff leads all Triple-A teams, and are T-11th among all full-season MiLB teams with a 3.96 ERA (102 ER/234.0 IP)...they also lead MiLB with 23 holds, and lead all Triple-A staffs with a 1.29 WHIP and .216 batting average against...

Rochester has not finished above .500 on the road since 2017, and have done so three times ('17, '16, '06) since 2004.

MORALES OF THE STORY: Batting second in order last night, DH YOHANDY MORALES went 2-for-5 at the plate that was highlighted by a 392-foot home run to right field in the first inning for his team-leading 13th of the season...he now has 24 total home runs at the Triple-A level (all with ROC), which is tied with Andres Chaparro for sixth-most among all Red Wings since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021, one behind SS TREY LIPSCOMB ...the former Miami Hurricane also scored two runs and recorded three RBI in the contest...he now ranks second among all qualified players in the International League in batting average (.344), OPS (1.016), and runs (46), third in SLG (.600), hits (67), fourth in total bases (117) and home runs (T-4th, 13), and eighth in OBP (.416)...in seven games as the DH this season, Morales is batting a gaudy .533 (16-for-30) with a 1.363 OPS.

CROWNS FOR KINGS: In last night's series opener, 2B SEAVER KING powered the Red Wings to their 35th win of the season with a game-winning 385-foot homer in the 10th that gave the team their first lead since the opening inning...King is now hitting .311 (14-for-45) with 13 RBI, three home runs, two doubles and a triple through his time with Rochester...

King is currently batting .333 (8-for-24) with nine RBI and a double in night games...today's clash is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

HOUSE RULES: In his 10th game with the Red Wings this season, 3B BRADY HOUSE notched two hits, going 2-for-5 in the 8-7 victory, including an RBI single that cut the lead to 6-3...since joining Rochester on 5/18, the third baseman has gone 13-for-41 (.317) with four multi-hit performances...across 23 games against Lehigh Valley in his professional career, House has gone 30-for-95 (.316), with a .353 OBP, .453 SLG, .806 OPS, logging 13 RBI.

FOREVER YOUNG: RHP LUKE YOUNG helped to highlight the Red Wings' bullpen on Tuesday, recording his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance dating back to 5/13...Young slung 1.2 innings, and allowed three hits...he is the fourth Rochester pitcher this season to turn in at least seven-straight scoreless outings (last, RHP EDDY YEAN from 5/2-16)...the former Midland JC draft pick now holds a 1.86 ERA (2 ER/9.2 IP) while allowing just seven hits across his first eight Triple-A appearances.

STEADY EDDY: RHP EDDY YEAN earned his eighth save of the season on Tuesday night, taking the mound as relief in extra innings and allowing just a hit and run over one inning of action...the former Indianapolis Indian currently leads all of Triple-A in both appearances (26) and saves, and enters June following a month of May where he boasted a 1.76 ERA (3 ER) over 15.1 innings pitched...

Yean currently holds the second-lowest ERA (3.18) of any Red Wings pitcher with at least 15 innings played in 2026.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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