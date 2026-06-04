Barrera Reaches Base Four Times, Pinckney Logs Three Hits in Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In game two of their six-game road trip in Allentown against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-32) Wednesday night, the Rochester Red Wings (36-22) sought their 10th consecutive road victory. They did just that, keeping pace atop the International League and moving to a season-high 14 games over .500 with a 5-3 win. The Red Wings offense scored all five runs in the second, including four RBI hits in the frame. C Tres Barrera reached base four times in the contest, CF Andrew Pinckney logged three hits, and SS Seaver King logged an RBI double at the plate. Rochester relievers held Lehigh Valley off the board for the final 4.0 innings of the ballgame, capped off by RHP Eddy Yean's International League-leading ninth save of the season.

Rochester sent 12 men to the plate as part of that five-run second. DH Harry Ford began the rally when he was walked, followed by Andrew Pinckney logging a line drive single to center field to put runners on first and second. Shortly after, Tres Barrera smashed an RBI single to center field, sending both Ford and Pinckney home, and with the throw going home, Barrera was able to scamper to second. After going up 2-0, Rochester continued its busy half-inning after 2B Phillip Glasser shot a single to right field, allowing Barrera to make his way home to make it 3-0 Red Wings. Following an error on a pickoff attempt that allowed Glasser to reach second, and a walk to LF Christian Franklin, Seaver King shot a slow grounder to second, allowing Glasser to reach home and Franklin to get to third. 1B Yohandy Morales poured in the final run of the frame on an RBI single to second, sending Franklin home to make it 5-0 Red Wings.

In the ensuing half-inning, the IronPigs responded with a run that featured a sequence beginning with 2B Liover Peguero being hit by a pitch, followed by a DH Keaton Anthony free pass. Peguero was able to reach third after tagging up on a flyout, and SS Christian Cairo grounded into a force out that allowed Peguero to score and put Lehigh Valley on the board, 5-1. The Red Wings avoided further damage, maintaining their healthy lead heading into the third.

After three scoreless innings, Lehigh Valley cut into the Rochester lead in the fifth after C Caleb Ricketts sent a double to right field, and 1B Felix Reyes crushed a two-run homer that became invisible over the left field wall. Following a strikeout right after, the Red Wings were able to avoid the IronPigs gaining any more ground on their lead, as they entered the sixth up 5-3.

The two teams traded the remaining innings in game two in scoreless fashion, as the Red Wings defense shut down the IronPigs' firepower. The four pitchers for Rochester that succeeded RHP Chandler Champlain allowed a combined one hit total, while allowing zero earned runs. With Lehigh Valley still being well within striking distance in the ninth, RHP Eddy Yean recorded his ninth save of the season, sealing the 5-3 win for Rochester.

RHP Chandler Champlain started on the mound for Rochester this evening. The former New York Yankees draft pick put in 5.0 innings of work and allowed three runs on four hits. He allowed a two-run homer in the fifth, and threw seven strikeouts against one walk on 21 batters faced. RHP Andre Granillo replaced Champlain in the sixth. The former St. Louis Cardinal threw two strikeouts and did not allow a run or hit in 1.0 inning. LHP PJ Poulin walked onto the mound in place of Granillo in the seventh, threw eight strikes on 14 pitches thrown, and did not allow a run or hit in 1.0 inning. RHP Seth Shuman replaced Poulin in the eighth and threw nine strikes on 15 pitches, without allowing a run or hit in 1.0 inning of his own. Eddy Yean came in to close for Rochester in the ninth. The Dominican Republic native retired all three batters he faced to finish things off.

The Rochester Red Wing Player of the Game is C Tres Barrera. The 31-year-old from Eagle Pass, Texas, logged an RBI single in the second inning that ended up being the key difference in Rochester's victory. He finished the night 1-for-1 at the plate, while drawing three walks for the first time since July 1, 2019 with Double-A Harrisburg.

The Red Wings will play the IronPigs in game three of the road trip in Pennsylvania Thursday at 6:45 P.M. Looking to win their 11th-straight game away from ESL Ballpark, LHP Jackson Kent will get the nod on the mound for what will be his third Triple-A start.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.