Three-Run Fourth Inning Proves Just Enough for Jumbo Shrimp to Defeat Sounds

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A three-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning gave the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp enough wiggle room to secure a 3-2 win over the Nashville Sounds Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Down a run entering the home fourth, Jacksonville (34-25) strung together three runs against Nashville (35-24) starting pitcher Tyson Hardin (L, 1-1). Rece Hinds began the inning with a single and advanced to third after a pair of groundouts. Gage Millerwalked and stole second to put two runners in scoring position for Johnny Olmstead, who blasted a double off the left field wall to plate two. Deyvison De Los Santos smacked a long single off the right field wall to bring around Olmstead and hand Jacksonville a 3-1 lead.

The Sounds crept closer in the top of the seventh and cut the Jacksonville lead to one. Akil Baddoo doubled to start the frame. An Ethan Murray two-out walk brought Tyler Black to the dish, and Black singled to score Baddoo. Jumbo Shrimp reliever Zach Brzykcy struck out Cooper Pratt to strand two crucial baserunners to end the threat.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning courtesy of a leadoff solo home run from Luke Adams (3).

Jacksonville received a solid start from southpaw Braxton Garrett, who earned a no-decision despite 4.2 innings of one-run ball with one walk and five strikeouts. Josh Hejda (W, 1-0) earned the win with 1.1 relief frames in his Jumbo Shrimp debut.

Josh White (SV, 2) retired the side in order in the ninth to lock down the one-run win.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with Jacksonville right-hander Brandon White (1-1, 9.72) scheduled to start on the mound.

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv and MiLB.tv.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and fans can enjoy Pride Night, presented by River City Pride. On a Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light, fans can enjoy $2 16-oz. drafts and $3 24-oz. drafts at various locations throughout the ballpark.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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