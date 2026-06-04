Ralphy's Triple Sparks Clippers to Seventh Straight Win
Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers delighted the crowd of over 8,000 on Wednesday night by winning a close tilt against visiting Omaha, 5-4. The key run came in the bottom of the 8th inning when Ralphy Velazquez tripled and came home on a passed ball with the key run of the night.
Velazquez also scored the first Columbus run of the night in the 2nd inning when he doubled and came home on a single by George Valera. That helped the Clippers jump out to an early 4-0 lead, but Omaha managed to tie it with a four-run rally in the 7th.
Left-hander Kolby Allard was stellar in his starting role, tossing 6.0 shutout innings while allowing just four hits with no walks, striking out three.
Trenton Denholm (5-2) was credited with the win, as he was on the hill preceding the big hit of the night by Ralphy. Franco Aleman closed the door in the 9th inning to pick up his sixth save of the season.
With the victory, the Clippers have now won seven straight games to improve to 33-25 on the year, while Omaha falls to 26-32.
Columbus and Omaha keep the series going on Thursday at 12:05pm. Cut out of work early and join us for an afternoon of baseball at Huntington Park! Plenty more is ahead this week including fireworks on Friday and a special Guardians-inspired Clippers jersey giveaway on Saturday! You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.
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