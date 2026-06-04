Squints from "The Sandlot" to Appear on June 20

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Forever! Forever! The Columbus Clippers announced that actor Chauncey Leopardi, better known as Squints from the classic baseball film "The Sandlot" will make a special celebrity appearance for the game on Saturday, June 20. The Clippers face the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, top affiliate of the New York Yankees, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.

Squints will be available to greet fans on the concourse for autographs and photos during the evening.

The 1993 film "The Sandlot" tells the unforgettable tale of a group of friends brought together by the game of baseball.

Leopardi also memorably starred in the TV series "Freaks and Geeks" while also making in appearances in such shows as "Boy Meets World" and "Gilmore Girls". He last appeared at Huntington Park as part of a special promotion in 2018.

Squints will appear as part of a special week of promos at Huntington Park, which includes Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night and a fireworks show on Friday. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.