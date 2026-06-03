WooSox Game Information

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's game is live on NESN.

The WooSox are pleased to welcome (at least) 3,111 school children from 33 different schools from 27 different towns to this morning's STEM Day Game at Polar Park.

JUNE 3rd BUFFALO (27-31) at WORCESTER (28-27) 11:05 am

Buffalo Bisons LHP Josh Fleming (2-3, 2.48) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 5.52)

One More Morning - The Worcester Red Sox play their third and final morning home game of the season when they host the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) today at 11:05 am at Polar Park in game two of their 6-game series. The WooSox have lost their first two morning affairs at Polar Park...9-7 in 10-innings vs. Scranton/WB on May 6 and 9-4 to Rochester on May 21. The WooSox have won two other morning starts and both game on the road...4-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Rochester on April 30 and most recently an 8-1 victory at Scranton/WB on May 27. Worcester is 16-12 in day games this season and 12-15 at night. Today's game is live on NESN and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Getting in Tune in June - The WooSox began their June schedule with their 3-2 walk-off victory in the series opener over Buffalo last night. Worcester will play 26 games in the 30 days of June. They are coming off a 10-15 month of May. Last night was Worcester's third walk-off win of the year, their 8th last at-bat win, and their 11th come-from-behind victory of the season. It also snapped their 5-game home losing streak dating back to May 19-23.

Number One - The WooSox have been involved in four 1-run games in their last five outings (going 3-1 in those) after playing a total of just eight 1-run games in their first 50 games. Overall they are 7-5 in 1-run affairs this season.

This Series - Buffalo is making their first visit to Worcester of the season this week/weekend. The 6-game set continues this morning at 11:05 am, gets back to night games on Thursday & Friday evenings both at 6:05 pm, and then concludes over the weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. This is Buffalo's first of two visits to Polar Park this season (they are back for another 6-game set from August 11-16). Worcester goes back to Buffalo when it's almost football season for a 6-game set from September 1-6. The Bisons took 4 of 6 from the WooSox in Buffalo less than three weeks ago from May 12-17. Buffalo and Rochester are the two opponents the WooSox face the most this season (24 total vs. each).

Heading in the Right Direction - Worcester has won 5 of their last 7 games after dropping 10 of 12 from May 10-23. Prior to last night's 3-2 win over Buffalo, they most recently took 4 of 6 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last week/weekend. They went to Moosic, PA on a season-high 5-game losing streak (all at home vs. Rochester from May 19-23), but won the first four in a row.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has a .309 batting average in 23 road games (25-for-81) with a team-high 14 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Has hit safely in 6 of his last 9 games (10-for-31, .323).

Nate Eaton Has a 5-game hitting streak (9-for-19) with 4 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 6 runs scored and has hit in 11 of his last 12 games (18-for-47, .383) with 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 10 runs scored. In his last 27 games is batting .333 (36-for-108) with 10 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Last 9 games is (7-for-28) with 8 walks, 3 HR, 6 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Last 10 games is 12-for-35, .343 with 3 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI. In 18 games in May he hit .344 (22-for-64) with 3 HR and a team-leading 14 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 18 of his last 20 starts. Has 16 stolen bases in his last 21 games and leads the league with 25 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 38 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .308 batting average at home in 16 games (16-for-52) with 18 SB.

Alec Gamboa Went 1-2, 1.89 in 5 games (3 starts) in May (4 ER in 19 IP).

Tommy Kahnle Has 3 saves in each of his last 3 appearances. In his last 14 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 14 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 18 SO. In 11 RA at home has a 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO.

Eduardo Rivera Was 3-0, 2.20 in 8 relief appearances in May (4 ER in 16.1 IP) with 19 SO.

Noah Song Has allowed 2 runs in his last 10 innings over 8 relief appearances on just 4 hits & 4 BB with 9 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Buffalo Bisons

It will be "Peanut Allergy Friendly" Week/Weekend at Polar Park with no peanuts being sold. (Tree nuts will still be served).

Today, 11:05 am First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Thursday, 6:05 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on June 4 where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Purr in the Park (fans can bring their cats); Greek Heritage Night; Uxbridge Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, 6:05 pm MLB Play Ball Weekend (June 5-7) as WooSox visit the Vernon Hill Elementary School in Worcester from 9-11 am to play with kids and provide each with a free Wiffle ball set (thanks to MLB) and 200 new gloves (thanks to Rawlings) in conjunction with the WooSox Foundation and Tyler's Teammates; Irish Heritage Night with special Irish poster giveaway; post-game performance by Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones prior to "Luck of the Irish" UniBank Fireworks; Natick Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine & Associates; WooSox Scholars Day honoring the Class of 2026; Most Improved Student Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Heart Health Awareness Day; Clara, The Heart of the Commonwealth bobblehead giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by ckSmithSuperior; Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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